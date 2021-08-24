Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Biden could leave thousands of Americans behind in Afghanistan

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden could leave behind thousands of Americans in Afghanistan if he sticks to August 31 as his deadline to remove all U.S. troops in the country. The Daily Caller reported on Tuesday, citing an official with direct knowledge of the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, that about 3,800 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since July 29, with an estimated 8,000 remaining in the country. The official told the Daily Caller that, based on the pace of the evacuation efforts, its “doubtful we are going to bring in 8,000 more Americans” between now and August 31.

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kevin Brady
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Lucas Tomlinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Taliban#The Daily Caller#Cnn#Pentagon#Reuters#The New York Times#Fox News#Lucasfoxnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Biden Checks the Time As Dead Service Members Return Home

Several days after 13 U.S. Service Members were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, their remains were flown home and greeted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, military officials, and the families of those lost. President Biden might have been pressed for time or had somewhere else to be after the ceremony because he was caught on camera checking the time just as he removed his hand from over his heart.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan

America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Students back away from Biden amid Afghanistan crisis: 'Bit of a disaster'

Amid the fallout from what President Biden described as a "messy" withdrawal from Afghanistan, students are now backing away from the progressive administration. Students at George Mason University appeared conflicted when asked questions by Campus Reform about how they thought the 46th president was fairing eight months into his presidency.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Biden meets grieving families and honors troops killed in Afghanistan attack

The White House flag was at half-staff when President Joe Biden left early Sunday morning for a drive under cloudy skies to a nearby military base, where he boarded Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden. He wore a black suit rather than his typical blue, and his destination was someplace he hoped never to visit while serving as commander in chief.
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
Middle EastNavy Times

What is ISIS doing in Afghanistan?

A suicide bomber rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, leaving at least 13 American troops and more than 170 civilians dead, as allied evacuation efforts continued in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack was claimed by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K or...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

First lady Jill Biden speaks after Afghanistan attack

First lady Jill Biden released her first statement on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan and Thursday's attack in Kabul Friday afternoon. Why it matters: In her role as first lady, Biden has prioritized military-focused initiatives. She said the attack in Kabul, which killed at least 13 U.S. troops, "left us with the stinging reality of the ultimate sacrifice you are willing to make."
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy