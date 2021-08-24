Biden could leave thousands of Americans behind in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden could leave behind thousands of Americans in Afghanistan if he sticks to August 31 as his deadline to remove all U.S. troops in the country. The Daily Caller reported on Tuesday, citing an official with direct knowledge of the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, that about 3,800 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since July 29, with an estimated 8,000 remaining in the country. The official told the Daily Caller that, based on the pace of the evacuation efforts, its “doubtful we are going to bring in 8,000 more Americans” between now and August 31.