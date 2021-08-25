Cancel
Organizers See ‘A Huge Increase’ In COVID Testing Across Colorado School Districts

By Jeff Todd
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is seeing a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing as cases rise from the delta variant and as kids return to the classroom.

“Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen a huge increase,” said Michelle Anderson with COVID Check Colorado. “Clearly testing is still really needed throughout Colorado, especially as the school year kicks back off.”

(credit: CBS)

COVID Check Colorado runs about 40 community testing sites around the state and also works with school districts and other organizations to provide testing when needed. Dozens of districts have used the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and COVID Check to provide testing options to teachers, students and staff.

“We’re just here to support them. Test kits, shipping materials, we get them all trained up on how to administer these tests, what they need to know, what they need to consider, how to use our software, and they can administer tests on site,” Anderson said.

(credit: CBS)

A large line grew just before the 5 p.m. closing at the All-City Stadium in Denver. Many metro area school districts are suggesting people use the community sites. Anderson said the organization thought it would be winding down testing operations by now, but will continue until the pandemic is over.

“I think that we’ll still probably see pretty high volumes,” She said.

