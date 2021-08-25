Cancel
Pine Prairie, LA

Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Pine Prairie

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZurFC_0bc1MXUf00

Pine Prairie Panthers

2020 Record: 0-7
District: 5-3A
Head Coach: Richard Clark
Note: Have 18 total starters returning

October 4, 2018.

That was the last time Pine Prairie won a football game.

21 straight losses have caused the Panthers to make a change. Richard Clark is in the driver's seat now, and he has Pine Prairie believing more than ever.

“We lost all of our games,” senior linebacker Lucas Ricks said. “I think it's just motivated us to do better this season. We've learned from our mistakes and to just move forward.”

“We just want to work hard,” senior wide receiver Chase Freeman said. “We really want to work hard and show out for our fans. I know it's been multiple years that they've seen us get busted and lose.”

The Panthers return 18 total starters and after a full offseason, Pine Prairie has a different level of confidence.

The Panthers participated in 7-on-7 leagues in Alexandria, placing 5 th , and all the hard work is leading up to week one.

“We have to win that first game,” head coach Richard Clark said. “Everything we're preaching is to come out and put forth your best effort. I think the biggest thing we can do moving forward to help us is winning that first game. That means coming out throwing the ball, running the ball well, getting off blocks, blocking, and tackling people. All of that is going to culminate into us winning that first game and getting that 21-game losing streak monkey off our back.”

