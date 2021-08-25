Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Washington sweeps Roosevelt, Lincoln upends Jefferson in volleyball openers

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Volleyball season kicked off on Tuesday and included a pair of intra-city matchups in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Jefferson was making its program debut as they visited Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Patriots took the opening set 25-16, but the Cavaliers answered back with a 25-16 victory in set two to even the match at a set a piece. But Lincoln would take the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-16 to win the match 3-1.

