Hamilton County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska East central Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarks, or 22 miles northwest of York, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

