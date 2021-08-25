Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Group Of Parents Opposed To Masks In Schools Rally In North Park

By Pam Surano
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A group of parents who are opposed to masking in schools rallied in North Park.

Dozens of parents from multiple school districts used North Park as their backdrop on Tuesday to protest mask mandates in schools.

Among the vocal crowd was a large group of parents from the North Allegheny School District. They held “North Allegheny for Freedom” signs and others that read “Let Them Breathe”.

On Monday, a federal judge reinstated a mask mandate in the North Allegheny School District following a group of parents filing an injunction to require masks . Many parents in several districts disagreed with the judge’s decision.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We deserve to have our choices,” said Judy Sidor of Franklin Park. “Everyone deserves a choice and we need to be equal and fair about it.”

An online petition urging the North Allegheny School District to require masks because of increased COVID-19 transmission has collected 1,000 signatures. The school board originally decided in mid-August to make masks optional, but that decision was overturned in federal court.

“It’s not the school’s decision to make. … We’ll leave that up to the medical professionals,” said Zach Scherer of Butler County.

The group KDKA spoke to on Tuesday said they will take legal action against any district that does not lift the mask requirement for students.

Pittsburgh, PA
