Genetic mapping boosts hopes for restoring prized lake trout

By JOHN FLESHER AP Environmental Writer
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Scientists have traced the genetic makeup of lake trout, a feat that should boost efforts to rebuild populations of the prized fish in the Great Lakes and other North American waters where they've been hammered by invasive species, overfishing and pollution, officials said Tuesday. U.S....

