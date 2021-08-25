Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Baylor student on mission to get others to support local restaurants

By Andrew Lamparski
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELud0_0bc1JWMT00

Baylor students are back in town this week and that means more business for restaurants in the area. One of those students is encouraging his classmates to eat locally, especially after many small businesses struggled during the pandemic.

"I just want to get as many people as I can to give these smaller places a chance," said Jackson Woodruff, one sophomore studying communications.

Some may even know Woodruff as "Woody the Wanderer", from his Instagram account where he posts pictures of his meals at mom-and-pop restaurants and writes about his experience.

"People love seeing pictures of the food and they know, by now, that I know what I'm talking about when it comes to tasty places to go," Woodruff said.

From a family of small business owners, he knows the importance of supporting local restaurants. Now, he's encouraging others to do the same.

"I'd much rather put the money in the pocket of some mom or dad than in the pocket of some corporate dude who's buying his third yacht this year," Woodruff said.

Those local businesses in Waco are excited to see Baylor students back this week after a summer away.

"We are very much impacted by Baylor," said Deborah Tinsley Humphreys, co-owner of Health Camp on Circle Road. "We started seeing families come in on Wednesday and they just continued, and we always enjoy seeing their smiling faces."

They hope, like Woodruff, that students take the time to explore some of the hidden gems of the city.

"I think supporting Waco locally, especially right now, is super awesome because we're growing and it's gonna be a changing city and I'm super excited for it," said Mary Benjamin, operations manager at Route 77 Food Park & Bar.

And even though Jackson admits to eating out a little too much at times, he's looking forward to spending three more years of school getting to know the taste of Waco.

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Guadalupe County, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Local Mexican restaurant wins Blue Plate Award

SAN ANTONIO — This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Linda's Mexican Restaurant, located off Guadalupe street just west of downtown. A locally-owned Mexican restaurant that's been open for 15 years!. Known for their home-style Mexican cuisine, they pride themselves on their heaping helpings of food!. Congratulations Linda's Mexican Restaurant!
Harlingen, TXvalleybusinessreport.com

Local Restaurant Combines History & BBQ

Eduardo Casas knew he was doing more than repurposing an old building into a new restaurant when he opened SMOKE: Texas BBQ & Watering Hole. SMOKE BBQ would be housed where the Rainbo Bakery held forth on Harrison Avenue in Harlingen. Rainbo was a mainstay Harlingen business for over seven decades. Memories run long in the city when it comes to the iconic bakery.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Restaurant Gets Big Boost in Mission to Fight Hunger

You'd never know the brick building on South Main Street in Fort Worth houses a dining destination, but according to the Yelp community, Taste Community Restaurant is one of the top 100 places to eat in Texas this year. "The food's delicious. really enjoyed it," said a diner who showed...
Waco, TXKCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor students excited to be back on campus, hope for a normal year

WACO, Texas — After three months of having no one on campus, Baylor University is welcoming back students as classes begin on Monday. “I’m so ready to be back and meet people in my classes, that was really weird not being able to talk to people," Hannah, a Baylor senior, said. "I feel like every year my friend group expands because I meet new people from new classes and stuff and last semester I like didn’t get to do that at all.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Only In Tennessee

Operated By Local Students, Humphreys Street Coffee Serves Up Coffee With A Mission In Nashville

It won’t take you long to find a great coffee shop in Nashville, Tennessee. The city has become a homing beacon for 3rd wave coffee shops and specialty roasters. Still, it’s Humphreys Street Coffee Shop tucked away in the city’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood that really strikes a community chord. Not only can you enjoy great coffee, but you can feel validated in support of a local mission with every order. Learn more about this darling coffee shop below and fall in love for yourself!
Tampa, FLPosted by
Collegeandchocolate

Best Local Restaurants near USF

Alfonso’s Pizzeria is a locally run and family-owned establishment set up in Tampa in 1978. The restaurant is named after Alfonso, a Sicilian who started his own pizza restaurant, called Gloria's (a tribute to his beautiful wife) in Manhattan when he moved to America. A couple of years later he and his family set up their Pizzeria in Tampa on N. Florida avenue and are still here 40 years later. It is the perfect place to grab a pizza on your way into the city or if you are city folk, grabbing your favorite on the way out! I absolutely loved the atmosphere that you could tell was homey and comfortable. As diners and take-out orders were coming in, the restaurant owners, Marco and Brittany, knew almost all of their names.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fall menus at these 6 local restaurants!

I don’t think I’m the only one who equates fall with a happy tummy. From hearty meals enjoyed with loved ones, to the drip-drip of coffee percolating, to the nutty, creamy taste of pumpkin and the richness of maple syrup — the flavors of fall. What better way to celebrate...
Restaurantsthepostathens.com

Dining halls to offer dine-in options, students express mixed emotions

Last semester, campus dining halls operated under COVID-19 precautions, which did not allow students to dine in-person or serve themselves. In order to comply with these restrictions, students were provided with a green to-go box upon entry into the dining halls. Gwyn Scott, associate vice president for auxiliaries, said dining...
Elizabethtown, NCfoxwilmington.com

Local restaurant honoring service members

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe in Elizabethtown is honoring the men and women that lost their lives in Afghanistan by reserving a table with 13 seats and 13 beers. “Freedom isn’t free. Reservation for 13 Warriors today at our business,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post. Barefoot...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Viewpoint: Local restaurant support needed at this juncture

The Birmingham community is in the midst of the popular Birmingham Restaurant Week. But while the week yields positive publicity, rock-solid deals and a push to get people in the doors of local eateries, whether it is to sit down and relax with a meal or grab something to go, the hard truth for restaurants right now is anything but positive.
Educationbaylorlariat.com

Late Night introduces students to all Baylor has to offer

Students seeking to get involved at Baylor were able to explore multiple clubs and organizations Friday during Late Night, where many booths were set up around campus. Late Night, a program run by Student Activities and over 225 student organizations, takes place during the beginning of every fall semester and allows students to figure out what they want to be a part of at Baylor.
Educationwevv.com

KWC Students Help Prepare Elementary School for First Day

With the school year fast approaching, a group of incoming freshman at KWC took time out of their day to come down to Tamarack Elementary School and help wash windows. Thirty-four "Wesleyan Washers" spent Wednesday morning cleaning off hundreds of windows at Tamarack to help them get ready for the first day of school, and though the KWC students spent hours of their time cleaning these windows, it was a couple of students from out of our area who benefited the most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy