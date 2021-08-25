Crash has several lanes blocked at Craig Road, Interstate 15

View more in
Traffic
Cibola County, NM|gallupsun.com
Fatal head-on crash on Interstate 40 in Cibola County
The New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash involving two Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) on Interstate 40 near milepost 131, east of Laguna, NM, on Aug. 19 around 1:59 pm. The initial investigation indicated a 2014 Freightliner CMV, driven by a 50-year-old male from California, was traveling east...
Johnson Creek, WI|nbc15.com
“Multiple” dead in crash that has closed westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people have died in a crash that has closed the westbound lanes of I-94, near Johnson Creek. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths, but did not say specifically how many people were involved. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported the crash around...
Oregon State|clayconews.com
MULTIPLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at approximately 5:45 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a three vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 282. Preliminary investigation revealed a Kia Rio, operated by William H. Kavanaugh (65)...
Jackson County, WV|wchstv.com
Man killed in Interstate 77 crash on Sunday
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said a man was killed after his vehicle rolled over at the 124 mile marker in Jackson County, West Virginia. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. Two other crashes were reported...
Bow, WA|Posted bySkagit Valley Herald
Fire closes Interstate 5 near Bow Hill Road
This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Northbound Interstate 5 near the Bow Hill Road exit was closed for about 1 1/2 hours Tuesday as firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire caused by a vehicle fire. A motorhome on the shoulder of the highway just south of the exit...
Livermore, CA|cbslocal.com
Driver Killed In Crash on Interstate 580 in Livermore
LIVERMORE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported that one person died early Thursday morning after a vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch off Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore. The CHP report indicates the vehicle was going west on Highway 580 when it went off the roadway...
Christian County, KY|whvoradio.com
One Person Killed In Fiery Interstate 24 Crash
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 just a mile west of the Fort Campbell Boulevard exit Saturday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say two eastbound vehicles collided causing them to both catch fire. At least one person was reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles...
Jefferson County, OR|Posted byPortland Tribune
Two-vehicle crash closes road at Cherry Lane and Highway 26
JCEMS transported an injured person after Jefferson County Fire extricated the victim from the vehicle. Highway 26 West at Northwest Cherry Lane was closed for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon, Aug. 23 due to a two-vehicle crash. Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn reported that Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services transported...
Traffic|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95
A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive caused a major traffic delay on Tuesday morning.
Texarkana, TX|txktoday.com
Interstate 30 at Standstill after Multiple Crashes
Interstate 30 westbound is at a complete standstill after multiple crashes involving semi-trucks. There is one crash at involving a car hauler semi-truck and another semi-truck near the Summerhill Rd. bridge. Another crash involving multiple semi-trucks and a passenger car occurred near the Cowhorn Creek bridge. All westbound traffic is...
Roanoke, VA|WSLS
All northbound lanes of US-220 closed after tractor-trailer crash between Colonial Avenue and Franklin Road
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE (6:29 p.m.) All northbound lanes on US-220 are slated to be closed for at least another hour, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. This comes after a tractor-trailer crash between Colonial Avenue and Franklin Road. UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) Starting at 5 p.m., all northbound lanes on US-220 will...
Vallejo, CA|Posted byNationwide Report
A two-vehicle crash caused injuries on Interstate 80 near American Canyon Road (Vallejo, CA)
A two-vehicle crash caused injuries on Interstate 80 near American Canyon Road (Vallejo, CA) On Sunday morning, a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near American Canyon Road resulted in injuries.
Monroe County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Severe crash closes roads in Monroe County
A terrible crash shut down part of Route 209 in Monroe County for hours Tuesday night.
Traffic|KFVS12
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon after a SEMI truck crash and fire. They Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Monday the truck landed on top of the centerline barrier wall, then caught fire. This was...
Sullivan County, TN|wcyb.com
Left lane of Interstate 26 at mile marker 9 in Sullivan County closed due to crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The left lane of Interstate 26 westbound at mile marker 9 in Sullivan County is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. We'll have updates as they become available.
Traffic|WLFI.com
Truck crash closes road
Wabash Avenue is closed between Manford Street and Old Romney Road until further notice for a crash. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
El Paso, TX|cbs4local.com
2 lanes closed on Interstate 10 east near Paisano due to accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two left lanes of Interstate 10 east in El Paso are closed due to a crash on Wednesday. TxDOT confirmed that the collision happened right before Paisano and traffic is reportedly backed up to Copia. The clearing time is approximately one hour, TxDOT stated.
Traffic|WRAL
Delays, closed lane on I-40W due to crash
A crash on I-40 W near Harrison Avenue is causing major delays in the Friday morning commute. The crash was completely blocking the right lane.
Oil City, PA|explore venango
UPDATE: Lane Reopened on Interstate 80 Eastbound Following Crash Clean-Up
OIL CITY, Pa. – Officials say one lane of Interstate 80 eastbound that was closed near mile marker 31 in Venango County has been reopened. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) The restriction, which was needed due to a crash, was lifted Wednesday evening. Motorists can check conditions...
Kentucky State|KFVS12
Both lanes of KY 276/Blackhawk Rd. blocked by 2 overturned SEMIs detouring from I-24 crash
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two SEMI trucks overturned on KY 276/Blackhawk Road on Monday, August 16, blocking both lanes. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, instead of following the marked detour, the the SEMI truck drivers took the backroad to avoid the crash blocking both lanes of Interstate 24 at the 62 mile marker.
