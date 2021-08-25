Cancel
New York Yankees hang on to defeat Atlanta Braves, run win streak to 11

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu delivered the go-ahead home run, one of three struck by the visiting New York Yankees, who beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

LeMahieu’s two-run homer in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and sent New York to victory for the 18th time in 21 games. It is the third 11-game winning streak for the Yankees since 1962, the last coming in 1985.

Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four games against National League East-leading Atlanta this season.

The Braves threatened in the ninth. Atlanta loaded the bases and scored once against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. But Wandy Peralta entered and retired Freddie Freeman on a fly ball to end the game and earn his fifth save.

New York starter Andrew Heaney only pitched four innings and did not qualify for a decision. He allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and five strikeouts in four innings. Clay Holmes (5-2) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (12-5) took the loss. The veteran pitched five innings and allowed four runs on six hits and nine strikeouts.

Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Dansby Swanson doubled home Freeman and Austin Riley.

The Yankees got a run back in the second when Stanton homered for the second straight night, his 22nd.

New York tied it in the fourth when Gary Sanchez drove in Aaron Judge with a single to right.

LeMahieu put New York in front to stay in the fifth when he hit a towering fly into the visitor’s bullpen in left. The two-run shot was his ninth and gave the Yankees a 4-2 lead.

Atlanta got a run back in the bottom of the fifth. Riley singled to center, scoring Ozzie Albies, but Freeman was thrown out at the plate. The Braves challenged the play, but the call was upheld.

The Yankees took a 5-3 lead in the seventh when Odor hit a solo homer, his 15th.

–Field Level Media

