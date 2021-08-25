Cancel
MLB

Los Angeles Angels rack up 19 hits, send Baltimore Orioles to 19th straight loss

 6 days ago

Jo Adell delivered his second four-RBI game in a week to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a 14-8 win on Tuesday night and send the Baltimore Orioles to their 19th consecutive loss.

It’s the longest losing streak in the majors since the Kansas City Royals also dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Los Angeles’ Brandon Marsh had a career-high four hits in the opener of the three-game series. Marsh and Adell, both rookie outfielders, were among eight players with multi-hit games for the Angels.

The lone exception in the starting lineup was Shohei Ohtani, who had one hit and two walks. Los Angeles finished with 19 hits.

For the Orioles, Anthony Santander went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs, Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Ramon Urias contributed two hits and three RBIs.

Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins (2-6) gave up eight runs and seven hits in two-plus innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy couldn’t take advantage of an early cushion and went just 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one run and one hit, walked three, fanned three and hit a batter. He was replaced by Junior Guerra (4-2), who allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings.

The Angeles led 13-2 after four innings.

The Orioles made it interesting when Mountcastle and Santander homered in the sixth to cut the deficit to 13-8, but Angels relievers Austin Warren, Steve Cishek and Raisel Iglesias followed with 3 1/3 shutout innings.

Mountcastle gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with a first-inning home run, but the Angels came back with five in the second.

Marsh hit an RBI single. Adell hit a two-run triple over the head of center fielder Cedric Mullins, and Juan Lagares followed with a two-run homer to left to make it 5-1.

Bundy loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter in the bottom of the second. He was replaced by Junior Guerra, who escaped the inning without allowing any runs.

Jose Iglesias delivered a run-scoring double in the third for a 6-1 lead. Watkins was removed after hitting the next batter, and Adell followed two batters later with a two-run single off Konner Wade to make it 8-1.

A run-scoring double by Urias made it 8-2 in the bottom of the third, but the Angels continued to pile on runs in the fourth, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs.

–Field Level Media

