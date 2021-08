Genshin Impact players who have unlocked the new five-star character Yoimiya aren't so sure if she lives up to that high-end rating. As spotted by PC Gamer, the Genshin Impact player community is in the midst of a reckoning for the pyro archer who was added to the game last week. Reddit user PartyConfetti put together a treatise that argues "Why Yoimiya Needs Fixing," and while some of the proffered problems come down to your typical power balancing issues, some are fundamental to the way the character plays.