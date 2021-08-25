Dylan Cease Shows White Sox' Rotation Is Biggest October Strength
Cease shows Sox' rotation will be biggest October strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox' mini losing streak is over. But while folks were probably sweating out Tuesday night's 5-2 win on the edges of their seats during Liam Hendriks' back-to-back escapes in the eighth and ninth innings, Dylan Cease was the one who made the biggest statement as it pertains to these White Sox' chances come October.www.nbcchicago.com
Comments / 0