Kern County, CA

Due to increase in COVID-19 cases, Kern’s Emergency Medical Services Program implements Emergency Medical Services System Surge Plan again

By Kern Sol News
southkernsol.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kern County is seeing a significant increase in 911 calls and is experiencing a strain on Kern’s emergency response system, according to a news release. Therefore, Kern County Public Health’s Emergency Medical Services Program is implementing the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) System...

Comments / 2

