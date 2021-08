Oil and natural gas explorers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana refineries have shut production as Hurricane Ida crashed ashore. Based on the latest forecast by the National Hurricane Center, Ida made landfall near New Orleans Sunday afternoon. About 1.74 million barrels a day, or 95.7 per cent of crude production, and 93.8 per cent of gas output was shut-in as of Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. About 2.11 million barrels a day of refining capacity – approximately 12 per cent of the U.S. total – was being shut or brought to reduced rates at plants along the Mississippi River.