Lloyd Dobyns Jr. Dies: Peabody Award-Winning Anchor & Correspondent For NBC News Was 85

Lloyd Dobyns Jr., the Peabody Award winner who once served as an anchor and correspondent for NBC News, died on Sunday in Mebane, North Carolina, after suffering complications from a series of strokes, his son Ken Dobyns tells AP . He was 85.

Dobyns, Jr. was born on March 12, 1936 in Newport News, Virginia, working at NBC between 1969 and 1986. During his time there, he hosted the programs Weekend and NBC News Overnight , working with Linda Ellerbee on the latter between 1982 and 1983. He subsequently moved on to anchor the network’s short-lived program Monitor .

The broadcaster was a veteran of the U.S. army, who kickstarted his career in his hometown. He later worked as a reporter at Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV, and as an anchor at WAVY television—an NBC affiliate in the Portsmouth/Norfolk/Newport News area—before coming to work at the network in other capacities.

Dobyns, Jr. won nearly 30 national awards for his work in news. He was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2003.

Plans for a memorial have not yet been revealed.