Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Lloyd Dobyns Jr. Dies: Peabody Award-Winning Anchor & Correspondent For NBC News Was 85

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4koi_0bc1EvCJ00

Lloyd Dobyns Jr., the Peabody Award winner who once served as an anchor and correspondent for NBC News, died on Sunday in Mebane, North Carolina, after suffering complications from a series of strokes, his son Ken Dobyns tells AP . He was 85.

Dobyns, Jr. was born on March 12, 1936 in Newport News, Virginia, working at NBC between 1969 and 1986. During his time there, he hosted the programs Weekend and NBC News Overnight , working with Linda Ellerbee on the latter between 1982 and 1983. He subsequently moved on to anchor the network’s short-lived program Monitor .

The broadcaster was a veteran of the U.S. army, who kickstarted his career in his hometown. He later worked as a reporter at Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV, and as an anchor at WAVY television—an NBC affiliate in the Portsmouth/Norfolk/Newport News area—before coming to work at the network in other capacities.

Dobyns, Jr. won nearly 30 national awards for his work in news. He was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2003.

Plans for a memorial have not yet been revealed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Obituaries
Newport News, VA
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Mebane, NC
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Portsmouth, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ellerbee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News Overnight#Television#Nbc News#The Peabody Award#Ap#The U S Army#Wdbj Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ordinary Joe’: Rushi Kota, Jason Burkey & Gabrielle Byndloss Join NBC Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rushi Kota (Never Have I Ever), Jason Burkey (The Resident) and Gabrielle Byndloss (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are set for recurring roles in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts. Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Simone Swink Named Executive Producer Of ‘Good Morning America’

Simone Swink has been named executive producer of Good Morning America. Swink, who has been with the show since 2010, is filling the top job following the departure in April of Michael Corn. Corn, who is now president of Nexstar’s NewsNation, was accused last week of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on the show. She also claimed that a former ABC News staffer also accused Corn of sexual assault. Corn denied the claims. Swink had been senior broadcast producer of the show, where she has been overseeing the GMA second hour. She originally joined the show as...
Gulfport, MSPosted by
Deadline

NBC News Correspondent Accosted On Air During Live Shot Of Hurricane Ida Aftermath

Shaquille Brewster, an NBC News and MSNBC correspondent, was doing a live shot on the Hurricane Ida aftermath in Gulfport, MS, when a man jumped out of a white pickup truck and ran toward him and began shouting something at him. Brewster tried to reorient the crew away from the intrusion, telling host Craig Melvin, “I am going to turn this way, because we deal with some people every once in while.” He then went on with his live shot, but then said he would throw it back to Melvin as the man continued shouting. The man then got back into...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Disney And ABC Held Mediation Talks With Two Women Who Claim Sexual Assault By Former Top ‘GMA’ Producer

The Walt Disney Co. held mediation talks with a current and former employee who alleged that a former top producer for Good Morning America sexually assaulted them. One of the women, Kirstyn Crawford, a network producer, filed a lawsuit last week against ABC and Michael Corn, who headed GMA until his abrupt departure in April. She accused Corn of sexually assaulting her during a trip to Los Angeles in 2015, when the show was covering the Academy Awards. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the mediation talks, which were held in June but unsuccessful, and a source familiar with the situation...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Gersh Makes Hires & Promotions Across TV Lit & Alternative Departments

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has promoted three women and hired a fourth, all within its Television Literary Department, while tapping Alternative TV vet Collin Reno for the agency’s division in the nonfiction TV space. The move aims to continue Gersh’s mission to provide opportunities for traditionally underrepresented demographics while bettering the department by bringing in different perspectives and experiences that will translate to developing unique stories. The female agents are building a diverse roster of clients, with particular interests in writers and directors who are female, BIPOC and/or part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Katy McCaffrey has been promoted to co-head of the department alongside Ian...
NFLPosted by
Deadline

CBS Rules Sunday: ‘Big Brother’ Takes Ratings Over NFL Preseason, ‘60 Minutes’ Wins Viewers

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons might have had the field Sunday during NBC’s NFL preseason game, but the evening belonged to CBS. With new episodes of 60 Minutes and Big Brother, the network had the most-watched and highest-rated programs in primetime, per Nielsen Live+7 fast affiliates. Before delving too deep into the specs of Sunday night, it’s worth noting that as with all big live events, the early NFL numbers are not time-zone adjusted and subject to change. CBS kicked off its primetime lineup with 60 Minutes, which drew in a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 6.66 million viewers....
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Deadline

Ava DuVernay Concerned For Her New Orleans ‘Cherish The Day’ Crew In Hurricane Ida Aftermath

Amidst the crushing punishment Hurricane Ida lashed New Orleans and the Gulf Coast with this weekend, Ava DuVernay is today trying to find out how members of Cherish The Day‘s crew are holding up in the devastation. Three days after the OWN drama told cast and crew to evacuate Crescent City as raging Ida moved towards landfall, the Oscar nominee took to social media Monday with the hashtag #AllEyesOnLouisiana after being unable to get in touch with various crew members: No power. Sewage out. No water. Nearly 1 million structures in Louisiana affected. It’s 89 degrees there as I type this. Jefferson Parish...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

Fran Drescher Supporters Win Big In SAG-AFTRA National Board Races In New England & New Mexico

Fran Drescher supporters have held on to two more national board seats as the SAG-AFTRA elections wrap up later this week. Incumbent Bill Mootos has been reelected in New England, and incumbent Mel MacKaron has been reelected in New Mexico. With only four of the union’s 25 local races to be decided, it now looks more and more likely that Drescher’s ruling Unite for Strength party and its affiliates will continue to hold a majority of the 80 National board members, which includes the 10 national officers, no matter who wins the national presidency – Drescher or Matthew Modine. Local elections...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

How Live Event Producers Are Helping Smithsonian Create ‘Experiential’ Moments In Conversations On Race

When the Smithsonian Institution launched a new series of events this week called Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past, it included a streamed forum from Los Angeles, where participants were immersed in an LED set and their discussion interspersed with taped testimonials on race from a diversity of Americans. It’s just a start of what producers hope will draw participants from around the country in a conversation on race, using what is called “experiential” media. Smithsonian tapped Don Mischer’s production company, which in 2020 launched DM.Experiential, after Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch had worked with him on the ABC special...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Girl From Plainville’: Cara Buono & Kai Lennox Join Elle Fanning In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and Kai Lennox (Green Room) are set as leads opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus. Colton Ryan, Chloë Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz also star. Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Thing About Pam’: Judy Greer & Katy Mixon Join NBC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer and Katy Mixon are set as leads opposite Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel on NBC/Blumhouse’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. The series, currently in pre-production and casting, is based on the murder of Faria (played by Mixon) that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned....
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Red Rainbow’ Wins Series Mania Forum Best Project Award

Red Rainbow, a drama series with LGBTQIA+ elements set in 1979 Soviet Union, has been selected as the winner of the Series Mania Forum Best Project Award to kick off European TV confab’s annual Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. A check for €50,000 was presented Monday to producer Alexander Rodnyansky of AR Content/Non-Stop Production and writer Matt Jones for the eight-episode series, which was selected by a jury who heard pitches from 15 projects. Based on a true story, Red Rainbow follows three young gay activists from West Berlin who are invited to the USSR for an official visit. They are thrilled to...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis To Step Down; Warner Bros And CBS Vet Had Led Tech Firm Since 2014

Darcy Antonellis, a veteran tech exec who held senior posts at Warner Bros and CBS before becoming CEO of Vubiquity, has announced she will step down and take on an advisory role. Antonellis, who has led the tech services provider since 2014, initiated the move and announced it internally in June. Vubiquity, a subsidiary of Amdocs, provides premium content services and media tech solutions to Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and many other clients. Antonellis continues to serve on the boards of major exhibitor Cinemark as well as Xperi. During her tenure at Vubiquity, Antonellis drew on her background overseeing studio and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The View’: Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson & Alyssa Farah To Guest Co-Host

The View is “taking a little time to fill the seat” left behind by Megan McCain and will instead welcome a line-up of conservative guest co-hosts in the coming months including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others. McCain exited the longtime talk show in early August after serving on the panel since 2017. She noted at various points that her decision to leave the show was driven largely by her desire to spend more time with her new daughter Liberty and with her husband, conservative commentator Ben Domenech, in Washington, D.C. Former Utah congresswoman Love will guest...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Williams Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

Jesse Williams may have found his next series. The Grey’s Anatomy alum has been tapped as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming, written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Williams will play Matteo who...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Paramount Acquires Mike McGrale’s ‘Witnessville’ For Neil Moritz’s Original Films

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has picked up Mike McGrale’s original action pitch Witnessville for director Colm McCarthy (Black Mirror, Krypton) and Neil Moritz’s Original Films. Details on the project are being kept under wraps. Witnessville is currently in development. Vanessa Joyce will oversee for Paramount and Tania Landau will oversee for Original who has a first-look deal at the studio. Paramount and Original Films are currently in production on the sequel to the box office hit Sonic the Hedgehog, and Original Films is responsible for previous mega franchises Fast & Furious and 21 Jump Street.  Former Ubisoft executive Matt Phelps also serves as producer. Colm McCarthy is currently directing the pilot for Netflix’s new series, Half Bad, created by Joe Barton and produced by Imaginarium. McCarthy’s first feature The Girl With All The Gifts and his Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” were both nominated for BAFTAs, as well as his work on the series Peaky Blinders. The Boston born McGrale has previously staffed on multiple shows and sold an original pilot to NBC. McCarthy is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the UK.  McGrale is repped by APA, Heroes & Villains Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.  
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Rocketeer’ Making A Comeback On Disney+ With David Oyelowo Producing & Circling To Star; Ed Ricourt Penning

EXCLUSIVE: Disney is reviving a cult classic favorite, The Rocketeer, with a new Disney+ movie titled The Return of the Rocketeer. David and Jessica Oyelowo are producing under their Yoruba Saxon banner. The project, written by Ed Ricourt, will also be a possible starring project for the Selma actor. The original movie, released in 1991, was directed by Joe Johnston and adapted from Dave Stevens’ graphic novel. In that film, which made close to $47 million at the domestic box office and became a fan fave for the studio, a young pilot stumbles onto a prototype jetpack that allows him to become...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

Toronto Star Backs Down From Article Headlines That Slammed The Unvaccinated

The Toronto Star, Canada’s largest online news site, has admitted the headlines fronting an article that spotlighted antipathy toward the unvaccinated was a mistake. In an editorial on Saturday, the media outlet said it “stumbled badly” with a front page story that spotlighted anti-vaccination sentiments. The front page (see image below) is also circulating virally on Facebook and other social media outlets, fanning the flames of outrage. The Aug. 26 article has drawn more than 4,000 messages as of Saturday, the newspaper said in an editorial analysis. The media outlet claimed it was attempting to show the  tensions between those who are...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Ed Asner Remembered For His Contributions Beyond Acting – Reactions

While fans around the world mourned the loss of actor Ed Asner today at age 91, many in the Hollywood community praised a different side of the man. Asner was remembered for his liberal crusading and kindness toward those whose credentials were far less than his own, all captured in online postings by the famous and not-so-famous. They uniformly recalled a man who was unafraid to take on difficult tasks and speak truth to power. Moreso, he got results from his actions. That’s not to slight his career accomplishments. He was also the male actor with the most Emmy wins, an iconic...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Diane Kruger And Ray Nicholson To Star In Neil LaBute’s New Movie – Toronto

Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson have been set to star in Out of the Blue, the next film from Neil LaBute, who has written and will direct the drama that begins principal photography this week in Rhode Island. Berry Meyerowitz and Tara Craig will produce. Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg will executive produce for Quiver Distribution, which packaged the project and arranged financing with BondIt Media Capital. BondIt’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Joe Listhaus will also exec produce. Quiver is repping worldwide sales and introducing Out of the Blue to buyers at next month’s Toronto Film Festival. The plot: When Connor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy