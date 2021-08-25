Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Frank Marshall (‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’)

By Scott Feinberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ayox_0bc1EsY800

Frank Marshall is one of the most artistically and commercially successful producers in Hollywood history. For 53 years, he has helped to realize the visions of filmmakers including Peter Bogdanovich , Walter Hill , Martin Scorsese , George Lucas , Robert Zemeckis , M. Night Shyamalan , David Fincher , Paul Greengrass and, most famously, Steven Spielberg , with whom he has collaborated on and off for 40 years. And with producing credits including The Last Picture Show , Paper Moon , E.T. , The Color Purple , Empire of the Sun , Who Framed Roger Rabbit , The Sixth Sense , Seabiscuit , The Curious Case of Benjamin Button , all five installments of the Indiana Jones franchise, all three installments of the Back to the Future franchise, three installments of the Jurassic Park franchise and all five installments of the Bourne franchise, it’s little surprise that his films have grossed more than $6.1 billion at box offices in North America alone; that he has garnered five best picture Oscar nominations; and that he and Kathleen Kennedy , his wife of 35 years and frequent collaborator, were the recipients of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ highest honor for a producer, the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, in 2018.

During a recent episode of THR ’s Awards Chatter podcast, the 74-year-old reflected on his producing career, and his occasional forays into directing with projects like 1990’s Arachnophobia , 1993’s Alive , 1995’s Congo , 2006’s Eight Below and, most recently, the acclaimed 2020 HBO documentary The Bee Gees : How Can You Mend a Broken Heart , which is nominated for six Emmys, including outstanding documentary/nonfiction special and outstanding directing for a documentary/ nonfiction program.

* * *

You can listen to the episode here. Highlights — lightly edited for clarity/brevity — appear lower on the page.

Past guests include Steven Spielberg , Oprah Winfrey , Lorne Michaels , Meryl Streep , George Clooney , Barbra Streisand , Robert De Niro , Angelina Jolie , Eddie Murphy , Gal Gadot , Warren Beatty , Jennifer Lawrence , Snoop Dogg , Julia Roberts , Stephen Colbert , Reese Witherspoon , Aaron Sorkin , Margot Robbie , Ryan Reynolds , Nicole Kidman , Denzel Washington , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Matthew McConaughey , Kate Winslet , Jimmy Kimmel , Natalie Portman , Kevin Hart , Jennifer Lopez , Elton John , Judi Dench , Quincy Jones , Jane Fonda , Tom Hanks , Michelle Pfeiffer , Justin Timberlake , Elisabeth Moss , RuPaul , Cate Blanchett , Jimmy Fallon , Renee Zellweger , Michael Moore , Emilia Clarke , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Helen Mirren , Tyler Perry , Sally Field , Spike Lee , Lady Gaga , J.J. Abrams , Emma Stone , Al Pacino , Phoebe Waller-Bridge , Jerry Seinfeld , Dolly Parton , Will Smith , Kerry Washington , Sacha Baron Cohen , Carol Burnett , Norman Lear , Keira Knightley , David Letterman , Sophia Loren , Hugh Jackman , Melissa McCarthy , Ken Burns , Jodie Foster , Conan O’Brien , Amy Adams , Ben Affleck , Zendaya , Will Ferrell , Glenn Close , Michael B. Jordan , Jessica Chastain , Jay Leno , Saoirse Ronan , Billy Porter , Brie Larson , Kevin Feige and Tina Fey .

* * *

Where were you born and raised? And what did your folks do for a living?

I was born in Glendale, California, and raised out in the San Fernando Valley until we moved to Newport Beach — I went to high school in Newport. My dad was a composer-arranger who played jazz guitar — he was under contract at Capitol Records — and my mom played piano, so there was a lot of music in our house as I was growing up.

Eventually you went off to UCLA and began studying things unrelated to film.

I had no idea what I wanted to do when I went to UCLA. I did a semester in engineering, and then I ended up in political science. But along the way, I took a couple of classes in theater arts, and one of them was taught by a wonderful professor who had written a book on the history of movies and showed us great old movies. And then I met Peter Bogdanovich at a party, and the rest is history.

This was at a birthday party for John Ford’s daughter, of all places?

My dad was in the Army with an actor named Ken Curtis , who was a part of The Sons of the Pioneers, Mr. Ford’s go-to musical group — they’re in almost every one of his movies. Ken was married to Barbara Ford , John Ford ’s daughter, who was an editor, and they lived out in Toluca Lake when I was growing up, and they had a pool, so we would always go over to their house to swim in the summer when it was really hot because nobody had air-conditioning. I stayed friends with them my whole life. When I went to UCLA, Mr. Ford lived on Copa de Oro [Road], just off Sunset, and I left my little motor scooter in his garage every summer. One Christmas, I think it was 1966, my dad said, “Hey, there’s a birthday party for Barbara. You’re right there, we’ll come up, we’ll see each other and there’ll be a lot of really famous actors and actresses there.” I said, “Cool, I’ll go.” So I went to this party, and sure enough there was Ward Bond , John Wayne , Joanne Dru , Harry Carey Jr. and of course Ken. It was Barbara’s birthday, and there was her dad, John Ford. I had just taken that movie class, so I’d seen a lot of his movies, and it was incredibly intimidating to be there. And then down the stairs came this cute girl with a pixie haircut who said, “Isn’t it great how many wonderful actors are here?” And I said, “Yeah.” I was proud of the fact that I knew Mr. Ford’s movies and I could really actually talk about them because I had just taken this class, so I did, and she said to me, “You love movies?” And I said, “Oh, I love movies.” She said, “Well, come on in, you need to meet my husband.” And I said, “Oh, OK.” What I wanted to say was, “I don’t want to meet your husband, I want to meet you!” But that was Polly Platt , who turned out to be my mentor and great friend, and she took me in to meet [her husband] Peter. They were there doing a documentary on Ford, but Peter had also just met Roger Corman , and Roger asked him to shoot some second unit on The Wild Angels , after which Peter was hoping to direct his first movie. I said, “Look, I love working on theatrical productions — I’ve been in a little theater group — and if you make this movie, give me a call.” Sure enough, three months later, I got a call. Peter and Polly had moved from New York to Saticoy Avenue out in the Valley, and he said, “We’re going to make this movie. Roger gave us the money and we wrote the script. Do you want to work on it?” I said, “Sure, what do you want me to do?” And he said, “I don’t know. I’ve never made a movie before. Just come over.” That was the start. That’s when I really fell in love with making movies.

You received different credits on each of Peter’s early films, including that one, 1968’s Targets , as well as 1971’s The Last Picture Show , 1972’s What’s Up, Doc? and 1973’s Paper Moon .

I was producing without even knowing it. My view now of what a producer does is he or she helps the director get his or her vision up on the screen. When I worked on Targets, what- ever needed to be done, I did, whether it was shooting some of it, I acted in it, I built some of the set dressing, I built some of the sets, I found things, I made sandwiches, I watered the lawn, I rented cars — anything to keep the movie going. I just loved being on the set. That’s where the action was, that’s where things happen, that’s where it’s fun.

Your hustle really impressed a visitor to the set of Peter’s 1974 film Daisy Miller

We went off to make Daisy Miller in Rome, and that’s where I met a young filmmaker who was touring Europe because his TV movie, which was called Duel , was being released as a feature in Europe — and that was Steven Spielberg. His publicity guy knew me, called me and said, “Hey, I’ve got this young filmmaker, he’s getting a little homesick and he’d like to see some film people.” So we had him for lunch at this little studio in downtown Rome called Safa Palatino. Every lunch we had a long table where the cast and a bunch of the crew would gather. And so there was Steven sitting next to our editor, Verna Fields ; there were our actors, Barry Brown and Cybill Shepherd ; and there was Peter. I wasn’t there at the start of this lunch, but I came in after they were all seated and I was introduced to Steven, had two bites of my pasta standing up, went to Peter to ask him a question and then said, “Sorry, I’ve got to go back to the set,” and left and went back to the stage. Verna later told me that Steven said to her, “That’s the kind of guy I need — a guy who’s more interested in the next shot than lunch.”

I’m sure that you and Steven both would have had wonderful careers even if you’d never had that brief encounter, but you just think about how different things might’ve been, right?

Exactly. And there’s another lesson in that, which is always do your best because you never know who’s looking — always make the best coffee, collate the pages, do your best. It took five years, but five years later, Steven was sitting on the beach with George Lucas in Hawaii and they were talking about Raiders of the Lost Ark . George said, “Well, who do you want to produce it?” And Steven said, “Let’s see if we can find that guy, Frank Marshall.”

When you and Steven connected, what was your sense of what he was looking for in a producer?

Steven had just come off of 1941 , and I think that he had been so beaten up by the studio that he wanted someone to protect him and be on his side from the production side. And we got along great because I was all about solving problems. Now I’m involved in all the phases of production, but back then, it was really about, “I’m the guy who’s going to help you get the movie made the way you want it to be made, and I’ll take care of the studio.”

Around this time, you met your future wife, who at the time was Steven’s assistant.

Steven liked to design action sequences with actual models — now we do it with pre-vis and stuff — and he said, “Do you know anybody who can make me some models?” Well, I had grown up making Revell models out in the Valley with my dad, and I said, “Yeah.” I turned to Kathy and said, “Can you get some Revell trucks, German trucks, tanks and motorcycles?” She said, “Yeah.” And she said, “I love making models, too.” And I said, “You do?” And she said, “Yeah.” So we spent the weekend together putting together these models, and that was the start. We fell in love. After Raiders , Steven asked Kathy to produce E.T. and me to produce Poltergeist . Meanwhile, we kept our relationship under the radar. When the two movies came out and did so well, Steven said to us, “Why don’t we form a company?” And we said, “Well, we don’t know what that means, but sure, let’s do more movies together.” And that’s how Amblin started. And of course, we were just together making these movies, and then Kathy and I said, “Let’s get married, too.”

For many years before Schindler’s List , the Academy sort of snubbed Steven. You produced The Color Purple , which got 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture but not best director — just like Jaws a decade earlier — and then lost all 11, tying a record. And you also produced Empire of the Sun , which went 0-for-6. What do you think that was about? Was there jealousy of Steven?

I do think there was jealousy that he could do these popcorn movies and then do something serious. When you look at The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun , they’re amazingly shot and acted and deserved all the nominations. But I just don’t think that people were able to accept the fact that Steven could do everything. So we got nominated, but we didn’t win any.

After a decade with Amblin, you and Kathy left to form The Kennedy/Marshall Co. Why, when you were having so much success with Steven, did you guys decide to go it alone?

It was really for a couple of reasons. One was that we had gotten married in 1987, and we had talked about making our own movies — I was starting to direct. Also, Amblin had gotten so big by then that we were spending more time in the office than we were making movies. It was an incredibly tough decision, but Steven was very gracious about it — and, as you know, we’re still making movies together.

In 2012, Kathy accepted an offer to run LucasFilm, so you’ve been holding down The Kennedy/Marshall Co. fort since then. In that time, you’ve had great commercial success, largely with sequels. Is that reflective of the business today — that it’s just harder to make non-sequels, remakes or adaptations of existing IP — or just the type of movie that you personally gravitate toward now?

Well, it’s a little bit of both. Kathy was doing the Jurassic Park s, and then when she took over LucasFilm she couldn’t do that anymore, so she lateraled it to me, and it was easy to step in with Steven and the studio, so that’s how that happened. And, certainly, I want to continue with the Bourne movies, as well. But we’re still looking at some new stories that haven’t been told before.

The Bee Gees doc is the first film you’ve directed in 14 years. How did it come about?

I’ve been producing docs for a little over 10 years, going back to an ESPN 30 for 30 , and both The Armstrong Lie and Sinatra: All or Nothing at All with Alex Gibney . What I love about them is you don’t know what you’re going to do, as opposed to a narrative movie when you know exactly what you’re going to do every day — you’ve got a script, you’ve got a schedule, you know every hour what you’re shooting. With a doc, it’s freedom, it’s constant discovery, it’s trying this, it’s trying that, and a lot of it is really made in the cutting room. I love the post process. The Bee Gees project started at Capitol Records. I was up on the top of the building, which had just been refurbished, and I was telling the new CEO, Steve Barnett , how I would drive with my dad down the Hollywood Freeway and he’d say, “There’s the building I’m going to work in, and guess what it looks like?” I said, “I don’t know.” And he said, “It’s a stack of 45 records.” And sure enough, if you look at it, that’s what it is. We were talking about how the resurgence of music docs was partly because the record companies were looking for ways to reinvigorate catalogs, and Steve said, “I just bought the Bee Gees.” I said, “I love the Bee Gees’ music! How about them?” And he said, “Well, I’ve got a five-year plan, and in the plan is a documentary. Barry [ Gibb , the group’s sole surviving member] is coming out to L.A. in a couple of weeks because they’re doing a Grammys tribute to him, so why don’t I bring him over here and you’ll meet and you guys can talk about it?” So I came back two weeks later, I met Barry, and we really hit it off. And that started this wonderful journey that went on for four years.

How did you decide what to focus on and what not to?

What you’ve got to do is look for the heart of the story, and for me the heart of the story was family and songwriting. Yes, there’s also the music and the stardom and all that, but I was really interested in the genesis and how they worked together and sang together and wrote their songs. I believe they stayed together and kept coming back together and overcoming these obstacles because they were a family and had great, supportive parents. That was the heart of the story for me, so we wove things around that. And I started discovering things like how Saturday Night Fever came together and how they created the drum loop, and those are the golden nuggets that are so wonderful when you’re making a documentary — the things you discover, and then you make a right turn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport Beach, CA
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
City
Newport Beach, CA
Glendale, CA
Entertainment
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Curtis
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Sinatra
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Zendaya
Person
Rupaul
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Harry Carey Jr.
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Amy Adams
Person
John Wayne
Person
Roger Corman
Person
Michael Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcast#Seabiscuit#Thr#Hbo#Capitol Records#Army#The Sons Of The Pioneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke Topline ‘Raymond and Ray’ for Apple Studios

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are set to star in Raymond and Ray for Apple Studios and Apple TV+. Rodrigo Garcia will write and direct the film about half-brothers Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they retain a sense of humor and his funeral allows them to reinvent themselves with anger, pain, folly and definitely grave-digging. Hawke is also appearing in Marvel’s Moon Knight series and is coming off acclaim for co-writing, starring and exec  producing The Good Lord Bird, a Showtime limited series centered on abolitionist John Brown. The series was...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

David Oyelowo to Produce ‘The Rocketeer’ Reboot for Disney

David and Jessica Oyelowo are set to produce Walt Disney’s reboot of the 1991 action-adventure movie The Rocketeer. The sequel The Return of The Rocketeer will be produced by the Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions banner, with David Oyelowo possibly taking a starring role. Ed Ricourt is penning the screenplay, with Brigham Taylor also producing along with Yoruba Saxon. Deadline was first to reveal news of the reboot sequel. The Rocketeer was based on the popular 1980s indie comic by Dave Stevens and, like Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, was a loving homage to the serials of the 1930s and...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Neil LaBute to Direct Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson in ‘Out of the Blue’

Neil LaBute is set to direct Out of the Blue, to star Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, for Quiver Distribution. The indie thriller portrays Connor (Nicholson) meeting Marilyn, played by Kruger and whose seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. Connor plunges headlong into an adulterous affair, only to discover Marilyn is trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter. Kruger will appear in Universal Pictures’ The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o. Nicholson’s recent credits include Emerald Fennell’s black comedy thriller Promising Young Woman and Amazon’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Ed Asner Leaves a Powerful Legacy, On and Off the Screen

Ed Asner died Sunday, Aug. 29 at the age of 91. One need look no further than his IMDb page to see a legacy, especially on the small screen, that stretches from the sponsored TV anthologies of the ’50s and ’60s (Kraft Theatre, Play of the Week, etc.) to guest turns on nearly every imaginable classic TV drama (from The Untouchables to Dr. Kildare to The Fugitive). In the ’70s, Asner had the most decorated run that any TV actor has ever experienced, winning five Emmys for his performance as grouchy and dogged editor Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox to Star in New ‘The Expendables’ Movie for Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Action stars never say die, they just reload. Lionsgate and Millennium Media are bringing back their gun-toting, testosterone-throbbing action franchise The Expendables for another go-around. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who have appeared in the previous three installments, are set to reprise their roles for what will be the fourth movie. Joining the quartet are Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa for a feature to be directed by stuntman-turned-helmer Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), with production to begin October. Spenser Cohen wrote the script with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Details are being kept in...
SocietyPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hacks,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Pose’ Among Top Winners at LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Awards

Hacks, I May Destroy You and Pose were among the top winners at the GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards, which were handed out Sunday night. It’s a Sin, Framing Britney Spears, ZIWE, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Mouth and Love, Victor also were among the winners at the ceremony, which aired for free on subscription channels Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut. Pose was named best drama series for a third time. The FX show was honored for its final season. In addition, Pose star Mj Rodriguez received the group’s second-ever LGBTQIA Trailblazer Award “for creating art that inspires...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Gad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Katie Couric and More Pay Tribute to “Beautiful Soul” Ed Asner

In the wake of Ed Asner’s death on Sunday, Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute to the seven-time Emmy-winner who charmed audiences with his roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Up. He was 91. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, was among those who paid tribute. “He was the single biggest influence on my life and early career,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to interview him when I was an aspiring journalist, just out of high school. He was brave enough to put his fame and money on the line to speak out...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Unpacking ‘Candyman’ and Its Darkest Revelation

[This story contains spoilers for Candyman.] He is the writing on the wall, the whisper in the classroom. Without these things, he is nothing. Director Nia DaCosta doesn’t merely write or whisper, she paints a large canvas encompassing generations of trauma, and then proceeds to shout the name from the rooftops: Candyman. Candyman. Candyman. Candyman. Candyman. And through those acts, Candyman looms larger than he ever has before, casting a shadow over the past and present. People are stories. We are made up of the things we say about ourselves. But even more so, we are made up of what others say...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Daly’s Favorite ‘Sopranos’ Scene Is His Character’s Saddest Moment

Tim Daly had several memorable scenes as J.T. Dolan in The Sopranos, but his favorite is his character’s saddest moment. The Wings star stopped by the most recent installment of the popular Talking Sopranos podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, where he discussed his character’s funny, but mostly sad moments. Daly played J.T. Dolan, a down-on-his-luck screenwriter, who is a recovering drug addict and compulsive gambler. He befriends (at least for a moment) fellow recovering addict Christopher Moltisanti. Daly was pals with series creator David Chase and even screened the pilot when HBO picked it up, the actor said...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Franco to Direct ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Rom-Com for Amazon

Dave Franco is set to direct the Amazon Studios romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know from a script he wrote with Alison Brie. Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons will star in the indie film to be produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures. Somebody I Used to Know will follow workaholic Ally (Brie), who, on a trip to her hometown, spends time with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which has her questioning everything about the choices she’s made and the person she is. Her life only gets more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dennis Rodman’s ‘48 Hours in Vegas’ Set for Movie From Lord Miller, Lionsgate

Dennis Rodman’s infamous 48-hour romp through Las Vegas midway through the 1998 NBA Finals is set for a movie treatment by producer Lord Miller for Lionsgate. 48 Hours in Vegas, based on a screenplay by Jordan VanDina, will portray Rodman’s madcap adventure in Sin City with his skittish assistant general manager just as the Chicago Bulls were on the verge of completing their second threepeat in eight years. “This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group,...
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reporter Writer and Photographer Reflect on Ed Asner’s Final Interview and Photo Shoot: “He Had Spunk in Spades”

Ed Asner, the legendary TV actor, died Sunday at the age of 91. The Hollywood Reporter conducted the final interview and photo shoot of his career for an installment of our THR Icons series. Here, THR writer Scott Feinberg and photographer Michael Buckner share memories of their interactions with him. * * * Scott Feinberg, writer A few weeks ago, Seth Abramovitch, my esteemed colleague at The Hollywood Reporter, had to take a last-minute trip out of town and asked me if I would assume responsibility for an interview that he had already scheduled with Ed Asner. I was delighted that Seth thought of me...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)

Disney is ready to go down the river one more time. With Jungle Cruise crossing the $100 million at the domestic box office this past weekend, the studio is pulling the trigger on a sequel. Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, for the brand new adventure with Michael Green, who co-wrote the hit, back at the keyboard. Expected to also come back are director Jaume Collet-Serra and the film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon returns as executive producer. Like a...
MuseumsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Museum Dedicates Grand Lobby to Sidney Poitier

The 10,000-square-foot lobby of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will open to the public on Sept. 30, is being named after film legend Sidney Poitier, the museum announced on Monday. The Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby was made possible through a campaign supported by Ambassador Nicole Avant and Netflix co-CEO and Academy Museum Board of Trustees chair Ted Sarandos, the Perenchio Foundation, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, with major gifts from Patrick Soon-Shiong and Michele Soon-Shiong, among additional donors. “It is an incredible honor to name our grand lobby — the nucleus of the Academy Museum — in celebration of Sir...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Asner, the Iconic Lou Grant on Two Acclaimed TV Series, Dies at 91

Ed Asner, the tough guy with the soft side who starred as the irascible newsroom boss Lou Grant on the legendary sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and on his own hard-hitting TV drama, died Sunday. He was 91. Said his family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.” Publicist Charles Sherman said Asner died of natural causes at his home in Tarzana. The actor received three of his record seven Emmy Awards (in 1971, ’72...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979: “It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ Series Sets Cast

Peacock has enrolled the class of Vampire Academy. The NBCUniversal streaming service has set the cast for its YA drama from showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (Legacies), based on Richelle Mead’s best-selling book series. The show has also lined up its directing roster, with Black Lightning and Empire veteran Billie Woodruff set to helm the first episode. Vampire Academy centers on two young women — played by Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Daniela Nieves (Five Points) — whose friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Stringer will play...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Picks Up ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ From Legendary (Exclusive)

The next thundering roar of the chainsaw movie audiences will hear will be from Netflix. The streaming giant has picked up global rights to the latest installment of Texas Chainsaw Massacre from Legendary Pictures. David Blue Garcia directed the horror movie, which shot last year in Bulgaria and is produced by filmmaker Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues via their Bad Hombre banner, as well as Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy of Exurbia Films, and Legendary Pictures. The original Chainsaw, released in 1974 and directed by Tobe Hooper, is considered one of the most influential horror movies of all time. It introduced...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rosie O’Donnell on Getting More Roles as She Ages and the Bette Midler Connection to Her ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Character

Rosie O’Donnell says she was never going to have plastic surgery as a Hollywood actress, a decision that has afforded her more opportunities in Hollywood as she’s aged. In a recent interview with Vulture, the League of Your Own and Sleepless in Seattle star spoke about her absence from movie and TV projects for a stretch of her career following her six-season run as a daytime talk show host on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. The actress, writer and producer said that after leaving the show, she became know as a specific character in Hollywood, making it more difficult to cast her, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy