White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2: South Siders Support Dylan Cease With 18 Hits

By Jeremy Karll
South Side Sox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Tim Anderson, no problem. At least that was the case on Tuesday. The White Sox’s offense woke up from a two-day slump, while Dylan Cease had one of his best starts with the South Siders. It was a stressful, 5-2 win that snapped a three-game losing streak, despite the White Sox’s 18 hits doubling the Blue Jays total. This season, Chicago has held the Blue Jays to two or fewer runs in four of five games.

