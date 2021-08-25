White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2: South Siders Support Dylan Cease With 18 Hits

The White Sox (69-50) fell behind early, but some timely hitting mixed in with some power allowed them to rally against the Athletics (68-51). After a scoreless first inning, the Athletics came to life in the second against starter Dallas Keuchel. Matt Chapman got the scoring started when he crushed a slider from Keuchel for a solo home run. That was Chapman’s 18th homer of the season, and Keuchel struggled against the next few hitters, as well.