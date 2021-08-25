Cancel
Jacksonville City Council approves Downtown Sports Performance Center

By Mindy Wadley
First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago

The City of Jacksonville has approved a public-private partnership to develop the area of Downtown surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium and practice facility.

The City Council unanimously approved a new Sports Performance Center for the Jaguars Tuesday night. Construction is expected to commence at the end of the 2021 season, with the goal of opening before the Jags' 2023 season, the Jaguars said in a tweet .

Jags Head Coach Urban Meyer also tweeted about the new development, thanking the city for partnering with the team for its new facility.

"We appreciate the investment in our athletes, our fans and the future of downtown Jacksonville," Meyer said.

The project, known as 1st DownTown, will see a 50-50 split for the proposed $120 million athletic complex, divided between the team and the city's coffers. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry filed legislation supporting the project last month.

Development of the Jacksonville Shipyards is also making steady progress, according to 1st DownTown , after receiving unanimous approval from the Downtown Investment Authority in July. The full details of the plan including legislation is expected to be introduced to the City Council in mid-September.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping has indicated that in order for the team to agree on a long-term lease extension, the stadium must first meet the team's vision of a "stadium of the future solution that will support NFL football in Northeast Florida for generations to come."

Plans for the center include an indoor playing field and two grass-covered outdoor fields with 2,300-seat bleachers for fans, concessions facilities and a team store. The Jaguars would be able to sell concession items, merchandise and tickets at the performance center.

It would also feature office space for executives, coaches and scouts; rooms for equipment, meetings, weight training and medical care and more.


