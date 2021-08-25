AI-Generated NFT Art Reaps Nearly $33M From Only $1K In Just Two Months

Ishan Pandey: Hi Duc, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Spores Network?. Duc Luu: Duc comes from an ed-tech, prop-tech, and marketplace POV: Duc built and sold an Edtech startup in Hong Kong, sold it to Bain Capital Private Equity China, and then took the parent company public on Nasdaq in 2017 for a valuation of over $1 billion. He spent the next two years as Chief Strategy Officer looking at Edtech M&A and incubation opportunities worldwide. For the last two years, he’s moved back to his homeland of Vietnam to build the country. He served as COO of Propzy, a prop-tech play, where he helped raise $25 million from Softbank Ventures Asia, Gaw Capital, and Insignia Ventures. The company currently has over 20 stores in Vietnam. Soon he was poached by One Mount Group’s venture, OneHousing, to lead strategy and operations as COO, looking to scale another prop-tech play with backing by Vietnam’s top two billionaires of Real Estate and Banking. He’s a contributor writer for Vietcetera, TechinAsia, and keynote speaker in Edtech, Proptech, and now Crypto.