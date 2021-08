CAPITOLA—A man and a woman died in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Capitola and Aptos. The Capitola Police Department on Monday said that, through preliminary evidence, investigators linked the killing of 65-year-old Alice Jane Daugherty on the 4300 block of Diamond Street in Capitola to her estranged husband, Michael Patrick Daugherty, 62, who was found dead at his home on Alta Drive in Aptos.