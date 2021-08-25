Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Carmel, PA

Clover Hose Fire Co. to hold annual 9/11 event

By LARRY DEKLINSKI THE NEWS-ITEM larry_d@newsitem.com
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Clover Hose Fire Co. and others will pay tribute to civilians and first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A procession of volunteer firefighters and apparatus will depart Second and Oak streets in the borough at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and travel south several blocks to a memorial monument, located next the Clover Hose Fire Co., honoring innocent civilians, heroic firefighters, police and rescue personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to save their countrymen 20 years ago.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Carmel, PA
Government
City
Mount Carmel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#9 11 Memorial#The Clover Hose Fire Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy