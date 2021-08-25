Clover Hose Fire Co. to hold annual 9/11 event

MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Clover Hose Fire Co. and others will pay tribute to civilians and first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A procession of volunteer firefighters and apparatus will depart Second and Oak streets in the borough at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and travel south several blocks to a memorial monument, located next the Clover Hose Fire Co., honoring innocent civilians, heroic firefighters, police and rescue personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to save their countrymen 20 years ago.