Felony warrant issued for Orlando man who allegedly scammed a woman out of $2,000

By LARRY DEKLINSKI THE NEWS-ITEM
 6 days ago

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Orlando, Florida, man who swindled a 67-year-old Herndon man out of $2,000, state police say. Trooper Daniel Woody Jr., of state police at Stonington, filed felony charges of conspiracy dealing in unlawful proceeds and knowledge that property is proceeds of an illegal act as well as misdemeanors of theft by deception and receiving stolen property against 59-year-old Jun Wang. The charges were field in the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Toomey, of Sunbury.

