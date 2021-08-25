Cancel
Carl Crawford Is Unfazed By Megan Thee Stallion's Court Victory

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment continues and it landed both sides in court on Tuesday (August 24). The Houston rapper has been at odds with her label for some time, and things seemed to escalate once she added Roc Nation to her management team. The division has caused Megan to face roadblocks here and there when it comes to releasing new music, and the Good News rapper found herself facing off with Carl Crawford & Co. once again over a remix to a BTS single.

NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CelebritiesStereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

Megan Thee Stallion claims that her label is trying to block the release of her new remix of BTS’ chart-dominating K-pop hit “Butter.” According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its founder Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player, told the rap star that the remix would be bad for her career. Megan’s claiming that that’s bullshit and the label is just attempting to shake her down by forcing her to pay them to sign off on the release.
Hair Caretheboxhouston.com

Megan Thee Stallion Takes To IG To Ask Fans For Tips On Removing Her Faux Locs

Megan Thee Stallion is still on her natural hair journey but needs a little help from fans to make it to her next hairstyle! The rapper has been rocking faux locs for a while now and on Sunday (August 22), she let fans know that she’s ready for something new. The only problem is, she doesn’t know how to remove the faux locs from her hair, taking to Instagram to ask fans for help and tips with uninstalling the trendy hairstyle.
Musichypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared yet another freestyle, this time rapping over a familiar beat from a couple of years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to announce, “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it.” The song sparked a number of debates between fans online trying to decide if her original freestyle on the beat reigned supreme over the latest release. When a fan mentioned this, Megan took to Twitter to respond, “Idk why IG kept deleting this but I just told Ju to send it to me so I could do a new freestyle.”
CelebritiesHypebae

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Might Reunite for a "WAP" Follow-Up

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s chart-topping single “WAP” was released just a year ago on August 7, 2020. Celebrating the song’s first anniversary, the two musicians have hinted at a potential follow-up track. “Wow I can’t believe Wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Adele Gets Down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP': Watch

Adele knows how to get down! In a recent video shared by a fan account of the GRAMMY-winning singer, Adele is seen vibing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit, WAP, while at LeBron James' surprise birthday party for his wife, Savannah. In the video, the singer is seen sitting near a performer at the party, moving and grooving while the song plays in the background.
MusicVulture

Megan Thee Stallion Cleared to Drop ‘Butter’ Remix

A judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is cleared to release her remix of BTS’s “Butter.” The rapper had filed a petition against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, along with its CEO Carl Crawford, claiming that they were preventing her from releasing the song. The petition argues that blocking the remix’s release would cause “irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.” The filing also claims that by preventing Megan from releasing the song, the label is violating the temporary restraining order placed against them last year. Megan had previously sued 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford for allegedly blocking the release of her EP Suga. Legal disputes over Megan’s contract with 1501 are ongoing. Meanwhile, Meg’s remix of “Butter” is set to drop by the end of this week.
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Rips ‘Black Ran Blogs’

HOUSTON — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion went on Twitter to call out Black-owned blogs for their coverage of her. “Black ran blogs talk the most sh-t abt me … but protect black women tho,” she tweeted. Some folks were confused about Megan’s comments as the coverage of her has been...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Tory Lanez Allegedly Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order

Tory Lanez could be facing more legal trouble. Complex reports, prosecutors say that the rapper has violated the restraining order against him filed by Megan Thee Stallion. They have also stated that prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Lanez in contempt. This violation comes from his appearance at Rolling...
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion Can Release New Music, Judge Rules Against Her Label

4:18 PM PT -- Megan just got the all-clear to release her remix with BTS ... according to docs, a judge ruled in favor of Meg. Megan Thee Stallion claims her own record label is trying like hell to block the release of her newest song ... and she's running to a court for help.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Tease New Collab On 1-Year Anniversary Of "WAP"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their hit single, "WAP," on Twitter, Saturday. Additionally, the pair teased that another collaborative effort could be on the way soon. "Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it,"...
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
MusicRegister Citizen

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

UPDATE 8/5/2021: Bia, Fousheé, Kaash Paige, Cazzu, Mozzy, Duke Deuce, Mariah the Scientist, Capella Grey, Destin Conrad, and 26AR have been added to the lineup for the 2021 Made in America festival, performing on the Tidal Stage. UPDATE 7/15/2021: Kehlani, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign,...

