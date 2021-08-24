Cancel
New Kent County, VA

8021 New Kent Hwy, New Kent, VA 23124

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, location, location! Grab this opportunity while it lasts! This cute mid-century rancher sits on a large 2.26 +/- acre large corner lot known historically as "Moody's Corner". Enjoy rural living while being only minutes from Richmond or Williamsburg on I64. Drive to the Farmers Market, wineries, schools or the new grocery store without passing through a single traffic light. The property is being sold "As Is" in its present condition in order to settle an estate.

richmond.com

