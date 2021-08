Which Denver Broncos players may have lost their 53-man roster spots after the team’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams?. The NFL preseason is over, which means it’s time to cut rosters down to 53 players. Most teams have been at 80 players for the last week with some perhaps hovering slightly below that number, but regardless, every NFL team is going to have to make a bunch of moves to cut their rosters down for the regular season. The Denver Broncos have some very difficult decisions to make.