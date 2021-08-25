Red Bluff City Council holds special meeting for cannabis ordinance
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to review their drafted cannabis ordinance within city limits. It was requested by the city’s special cannabis council with council members on some of the policy issues raised within their revised draft. These included having a 500-foot bubble around certain businesses, limiting no more than five retailer storefronts, and cannabis dispensary location limitations.krcrtv.com
