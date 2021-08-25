Cancel
Iowa State

Council Bluffs parent takes aim at Iowa’s ban on mask mandates with a potential lawsuit

By Tara Campbell
WOWT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa parents are putting the state’s ban on mask mandates center stage as one school district just delayed the start of classes because of an outbreak. AHSTW Community Schools in southwestern Iowa said Monday it is delaying the start of school because of a COVID-19 outbreak amid the staff. The outbreak at AHSTW has some Council Bluffs Community Schools’ parents on alert.

