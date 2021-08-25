Council Bluffs parent takes aim at Iowa’s ban on mask mandates with a potential lawsuit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa parents are putting the state’s ban on mask mandates center stage as one school district just delayed the start of classes because of an outbreak. AHSTW Community Schools in southwestern Iowa said Monday it is delaying the start of school because of a COVID-19 outbreak amid the staff. The outbreak at AHSTW has some Council Bluffs Community Schools’ parents on alert.www.wowt.com
Comments / 3