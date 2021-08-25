Virginia M. Hossle, 99, of Omaha, NE and formerly of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Omaha. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m.Friday, September 17, 2021, in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Cremation has been held. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 p.m. To sign Virginia’s register book and leave condolences for the family.