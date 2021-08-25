Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, NE

Virginia M. Hossle

By Forrest Hershberger
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia M. Hossle, 99, of Omaha, NE and formerly of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Omaha. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m.Friday, September 17, 2021, in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Cremation has been held. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 p.m. To sign Virginia’s register book and leave condolences for the family.

www.suntelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, NE
City
Sidney, NE
City
Fairmont, NE
Sidney, NE
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Obituaries
City
Greenwood, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Jenkins
Person
Jack Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Ne#Inurnment#Book Of Memories#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy