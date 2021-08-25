Straight Talk From Steve

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been put on YouTube’s timeout chair. According to CNN, a company spokesperson confirmed that the Republican was slapped with a weeklong ban for a wildly misleading anti-mask rant. YouTube pointed to a couple of Paul’s quotes when explaining its decision, including the completely inaccurate line: “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.” Of course, as almost every public-health expert will tell you, masks do work. Paul raged against his ban in a post on Twitter, describing YouTube’s mods as “leftwing cretins” and saying that it was a “badge of honor” to be punished by them. It’s no surprise that Paul thinks he knows better than the experts—he has been repeatedly humiliated by Dr. Anthony Fauci throughout the pandemic for attempting to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.