Virgil J. Frerichs, age 78, of Lodgepole, NE passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Sidney, NE. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 in Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lodgpole, NE with Pastor Leon “Bud” Gillespie officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Johns Cemetery in Lodgepole. Cremation has been held. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Virgil’s register book and leave condolences for the family.