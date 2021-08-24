Cancel
Public Health

Polis urges require vaccinations for those who work with vulnerable populations

Mountain Mail
 8 days ago

Gov. Jared Polis urged the State Board of Health Aug. 16 to quickly issue a rule to require COVID-19 vaccination for those who work in facilities with medically vulnerable populations and places where people receive essential medical care. He also announced that the state of Colorado will require “all personnel...

Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

RI: Health-care workers who aren't vaccinated will be blocked from entering facilities

PROVIDENCE — Volunteers, interns and employees of state-licensed healthcare facilities and providers “must receive their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October 1” or face financial penalties “and/or suspension/revocation of their license,” the Rhode Island Department of Health announced on Wednesday. The only exceptions, the department said, would be to...
Charleston, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

Who in West Virginia requires COVID-19 vaccines?

The Food and Drug Administration granted approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Monday, and now institutions across the country are implementing COVID vaccine mandates. Here's a list of some employers and colleges that are now requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia. Health care facilities. All WVU Medicine employees...
Public Healthfox16.com

Long-haulers qualify for disability protections

(Baptist Health) – Ongoing breathing difficulties, trouble thinking or concentrating, headaches, and chest or stomach pain. Not everyone who gets COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms like these. But for those who do, post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, often called long COVID-19, can interfere with daily life long after they first get sick.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Protestsbeckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccine mandates

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these mandates. Here are seven hospitals and health systems where workers have participated in protests.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Reward those who got vaccinated early

Regarding “City Hall joins vaccine incentive push, offering $150 to those who get both shots,” (Aug. 25): As a citizen of Houston, I don’t believe that giving incentives out to those who have yet to receive their vaccine is a great idea simply because there are many people — including myself — who have already received the vaccine and, if I may speak for our vaccinated community, it would be unfair for the unvaccinated to receive an incentive to get the shot. I feel that those who received the vaccine prior to the incentive push should receive the incentives instead. I understand that the city is trying to improve safety by trying to convince the unvaccinated to get the vaccine, but you have to take into consideration those who have received the vaccine and their response. Another reason I don’t particularly agree with the offering of incentives to those who have yet to receive the vaccine is because I believe that those who want the vaccine have already gotten it and those who have yet to receive it don’t really plan on taking it. In Texas alone, as of Aug. 1, 9 million of the 24 million Texans eligible for the vaccine hadn’t been vaccinated yet. That is a lot of money that the city is just giving away. I just don’t think giving out an incentive is the best decision.
Santa Clara, CAStanford Daily

Bay Area health departments urge employee vaccination requirements

Bay Area health officials strongly urged all employers to require employee vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible in a July 22 press release. The announcement, endorsed by officials in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, comes alongside the rapid spread of the Delta variant and an increasing number of cases and hospitalizations from businesses and workplaces. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer, said unvaccinated workers pose “a substantial health and financial risk to the workplace” and that workplace exposures “have led to serious illnesses and deaths.” Data show that even against the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus or to be hospitalized should they contract the virus. California state law already requires employers to enforce masking policies for unvaccinated employees. Regular COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated employees is encouraged but not mandated.

