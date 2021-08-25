1 in custody, 1 on the run after Mississippi officer hit during traffic stop, officials say

Senatobia officer hit Senatobia officer hit (VIEWER)

SENATOBIA, Miss. — One man was arrested and one is still at large for assaulting a police officer, officials say.

On Aug. 24 just after 7 p.m., a Senatobia Officer conducted a traffic stop on a black infinity passenger car.

After a brief roadside investigation, the officer attempted to place the driver TreShawn Johnson under arrest, a release said.

According to police, the officer and Johnson got into a brief fight when the officer was struck in the head.

Johnson fled the scene but came back as the officer was attempting to arrest the passenger Zykeese Reynolds and was able to get in the car. Both suspects fled in the black infinity.

Officers pursued the car north on I-55, and the car struck stop sticks deployed by neighboring agencies and was disabled across the state line near the Shelby Drive exit on I-55, the release said.

With the assistance of several agencies, Johnson was apprehended by a police K9 and Reynolds is still at large at this time.

There are active warrants for resisting arrest through the Senatobia Police Department for Reynolds, police said.

Johnson is charged with assault on an officer, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected and the officer is expected to recover fully from his injuries.

