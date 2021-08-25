High Plains Arts Council Receives Grant from Nebraska Arts Council

High Plains Arts Council announced today that it has been awarded a grant of $$6,452.00 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support our upcoming 2021-2022 season. Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented, “High Plains Arts Council contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Sidney and the surrounding communities. We commend the work being done by organizations such as the High Plains Arts Council because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”