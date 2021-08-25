21st Century Hosts Ag Clinic

Joel Ahrens, Sidney Location Manager, delivers a presentation on the latest innovations in products and techniques and how these will help during this year's harvest at the Thursday, Aug. 19, "2021 Combine Optimization Clinic," hosted by 21st Century Equipment. Additionally, guest speakers and Product Specialists detailed their new products and talked about the challenges facing the local agricultural community. They also discussed machine optimization and offered expert assistance and advice to best help local farmers get their products to market in these challenging times.