Spirit Lake, IA

Red Cross – can this be true?

dickinsoncountynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been a regular Red Cross blood donor for over 65 years, for the last 55 in Spirit Lake. Last week, for the first time, I was sorry I donated. After the draw, while the attendant was finishing up, I asked him if it was a requirement that all the attendants be vaccinated for COVID. The reply he gave me was shocking. No, he said, it is optional — I am wearing a mask and gloves. That is all that is required. I then spoke to the head nurse. Again the answer was — it is optional because the CDC had not made it a specific requirement.

www.dickinsoncountynews.com

