Murder Investigation Underway In Laurel County After Body Is Found

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards, K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel are conducting a murder investigation following the discovery of a body off Sinking Creek Road. The body was found by a passerby Monday evening in a wooded area approximately 14 miles west of London. Investigators say the body was that of an adult black man and that he had been shot multiple times. Police say the man was 22 to 30 years of age, approximately 6 foot tall, slim build, and has ” East Side” tattooed on the inside of his right bicep and “Raised Me” tattooed on the inside of his left bicep. An autopsy was to be conducted in Frankfort. Anyone that believes they have information on this case is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards continues to investigate.