Bosch Says the Semiconductor Supply Chains In the Car Industry No Longer Work

The big change that most people are ignorant of is the fact that today's production systems are a historic anomaly. Normally each empire formed its own trading block, which would be governable by mostly people with same interests. The trade with the rest of the world was in cannonball as much as if not more than goods. Goods had to be smuggled past said cannons for much of interimperial trade. Because to trade with other empires would make you dependent on their production, which would vanish overnight in e.