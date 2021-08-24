Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bosch Says the Semiconductor Supply Chains In the Car Industry No Longer Work

slashdot.org
 6 days ago

The big change that most people are ignorant of is the fact that today's production systems are a historic anomaly. Normally each empire formed its own trading block, which would be governable by mostly people with same interests. The trade with the rest of the world was in cannonball as much as if not more than goods. Goods had to be smuggled past said cannons for much of interimperial trade. Because to trade with other empires would make you dependent on their production, which would vanish overnight in e.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Embargoes#Interimperial#Us Navy#Nimitz Carrier#Syrian#Japanese#Fyi#An Imperial Blockade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

L.I.N.K. | Flexible Warehousing is the Hotel Stay of the Supply Chain Industry

With so many warehouses having extra space available for the short term, and others looking for warehousing space in a flexible time frame, the idea for flexible warehousing grows. Shortages and frequent changes in demand pushes shippers to look for more flexible options. Associate editor Brielle Jaekel talks with Chunker CEO Brad Wright to learn all about this.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Visibility paramount in supply chain management

Visibility’s role in logistics is undeniably a hot topic, yet a significant portion of the industry has been slow to actually adopt visibility technology. Not too long ago, enhanced visibility options were viewed as a “nice-to-have” perk, prompting some companies to put adoption on the backburner in favor of seemingly more urgent tasks. More recently, however, these solutions have started to be viewed as necessities.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Pilot Freight buys expedited carrier to integrate e-commerce delivery

Pilot Freight Services, a logistics provider backed by private equity, announced Monday it has acquired expedited less-than-truckload carrier American Linehaul to provide intercity capacity for its growing e-commerce business. American Linehaul runs a scheduled airport-to-airport, LTL linehaul system that forwarders often use as a less expensive, sometimes faster, alternative for...
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Chip Shortage Worsens as Bosch Says Current Supply Chain Is Inept

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Walk into a Bosch plant and you’d be able to slap together a whole car using nothing but the dumpster out back. Put another way, the German parts manufacturer makes just about everything cars. I routinely find parts on my project car that are made by Bosch, and that car is old enough to vote. However, even the mighty Bosch has been felled by the chip shortage. Now, the brand says that production methods and supply chains are inadequate for the modern world.
Industrynny360.com

Deere falls with supply-chain challenges

Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year. Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | EFG Foodservice, Dispo International, First Pack

Latest published market study on Worldwide Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Dispo International, EFG Foodservice, First Pack, Go-Pak, MBS Wholesale, Party&Paper Solutions, Pattersons, Mashers, ITP Imports, Sustainable Disposables Trading & Pattersons.
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Reducing supply-chain risk with dual-footprint devices

Reducing supply-chain risk is typically a low priority when starting a new project. Device procurement often takes a back seat to goals such as the implementation of a new feature, improving circuit accuracy, precision, or increasing battery life. But with some creativity and forward thinking, minimizing supply-chain risk is possible...
Industrymorningbrew.com

Maersk Makes Biggest Step Yet to Decarbonize the Shipping Industry

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, is placing a $1.4 billion order for eight new ships that run on carbon-neutral fuel. The move is the “single largest step taken so far to decarbonize the global shipping industry,” the Guardian wrote. Which is important, because those container ships photobombing your beach selfies are also major contributors to climate change: The sector accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

The U.S. Only Holds 12% of Global Chip Manufacturing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Taiwan is home to most of the world’s semiconductor companies,...
Industrygcaptain.com

New York Shipping Exchange Raises Cash to Expand Contracts

The New York Shipping Exchange, founded in 2015 by a former industry executive to make the container shipping market more efficient, is raising another $15 million to expand contracts that can help protect companies’ supply chains from price hikes and other uncertainties. The latest funding round comes from existing investors...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Shortages, congestion and Covid delays push container prices sky-high

The Covid lockdown at the southern Chinese hub port of Yantian in June has resulted in a 180% spike in the price of containers, according to online trading platform Container xChange. Its Container Availability Index (CAx) component that covers the average price of transactions on its platform, spanning all box...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Verte Partners With Manifest On Sustainable Supply Chain Solution

It's not often that consumers are willing to pay more for the same service. But that's exactly what we're seeing when it comes to shipping — more than half of 500 survey respondents say that they would pay 10% more for packaging and shipping practices that are more eco-friendly. Even amid pandemic-induced capacity constraints and increased demand, supply chain professionals are not shying away from sustainability in logistics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy