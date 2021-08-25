Bosch Says the Semiconductor Supply Chains In the Car Industry No Longer Work

Current conditions are more than 40% ahead of Q4 2020. “We’re encouraged by the findings from our report on the Kitchen & Bath industry, which reaffirms the longer outlook of the field as one of growth and strong earnings,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. “While we are seeing the continued delay of materials and increase in labor costs causing problems and concerns within the sector, it also shows that the sky-rocketing demand for remodeling projects has continued. In fact, the industry is experiencing an increased interest in higher-end products as consumers are spending more time than ever in their homes due to the ongoing pandemic and are prioritizing comfort and luxury, particularly when it comes to kitchen and bath improvements.”