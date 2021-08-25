Cancel
Economy

Bosch Says the Semiconductor Supply Chains In the Car Industry No Longer Work

 6 days ago

The big change that most people are ignorant of is the fact that today's production systems are a historic anomaly. Normally each empire formed its own trading block, which would be governable by mostly people with same interests. The trade with the rest of the world was in cannonball as much as if not more than goods. Goods had to be smuggled past said cannons for much of interimperial trade. Because to trade with other empires would make you dependent on their production, which would vanish overnight in e.

Public Healthsme.org

COVID-19 Drives Industry 4.0 — and Reshoring

Resiliency concerns revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic are driving both reshoring and digital transformation. A realignment of priorities towards risk mitigation, agility, responsiveness and faster time-to-market are encouraging companies to shorten supply chains and reshore; 47 percent of small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) are reevaluating supply chains. To be cost-competitive,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

Chip Shortage Worsens as Bosch Says Current Supply Chain Is Inept

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Walk into a Bosch plant and you’d be able to slap together a whole car using nothing but the dumpster out back. Put another way, the German parts manufacturer makes just about everything cars. I routinely find parts on my project car that are made by Bosch, and that car is old enough to vote. However, even the mighty Bosch has been felled by the chip shortage. Now, the brand says that production methods and supply chains are inadequate for the modern world.
Industrynny360.com

Deere falls with supply-chain challenges

Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year. Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor...
Industrybdmag.com

NKBA Report Projects Industry-Wide Growth Despite Ongoing Supply Chain and Labor Problems

Current conditions are more than 40% ahead of Q4 2020. “We’re encouraged by the findings from our report on the Kitchen & Bath industry, which reaffirms the longer outlook of the field as one of growth and strong earnings,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. “While we are seeing the continued delay of materials and increase in labor costs causing problems and concerns within the sector, it also shows that the sky-rocketing demand for remodeling projects has continued. In fact, the industry is experiencing an increased interest in higher-end products as consumers are spending more time than ever in their homes due to the ongoing pandemic and are prioritizing comfort and luxury, particularly when it comes to kitchen and bath improvements.”
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
Industrymorningbrew.com

Maersk Makes Biggest Step Yet to Decarbonize the Shipping Industry

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, is placing a $1.4 billion order for eight new ships that run on carbon-neutral fuel. The move is the “single largest step taken so far to decarbonize the global shipping industry,” the Guardian wrote. Which is important, because those container ships photobombing your beach selfies are also major contributors to climate change: The sector accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Nashville, TNLebanon Democrat

Tecsys Bolsters Its Industry Leading End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Execution Platform with Consolidated Pharmacy Inventory Management

U.S. health systems are leveraging Tecsys software to centralize and optimize pharmacy operations with supply chain best practices, streamlining DSCSA and 340B program compliance. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- AHRMM -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces another significant milestone to...
nei.org

Nuclear Industry Letter to Representatives Kaptur and Simpson, Building the Domestic High-Assay Low Enriched Uranium Supply Chain: A National Imperative

High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) is uranium enriched between 5% and 20% and is required for most U.S. advanced reactors designs. Currently, there is no commercial production capability for HALEU in the United States or Europe. A domestic HALEU supply chain is essential to support the commercial deployment of American-made advanced nuclear reactors.
freightwaves.com

Lighting up the marijuana supply chain

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to HERBL founder and CEO Michael Beaudry about the logistics of distributing cannabis. We’ll learn what operating in the marijuana market means for growers, retailers and distributors. Three daring team members from Kuehne+Nagel alongside Intermodal Director Kevin Cudby from Cargostore Worldwide...
U.S. Politicsktwb.com

U.S. VP Harris meets company execs in Singapore to discuss supply shortages

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met company executives in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss supply shortages of essential items that have plagued the Biden administration and contributed to inflation. The United States faced serious challenges in obtaining medical equipment during the COVID-19 epidemic and now faces severe...
Businessmining.com

Volvo buys world’s first fossil-free steel

The first fossil-free steel in the world has been delivered by Swedish steelmaker SSAB Oxelösund to its first customer, Volvo Group. The product was manufactured in northern Sweden, using the Hybrit technology, which was developed by SSAB in partnership with iron-ore miner LKAB and utility Vattenfall. The technology uses 100% fossil-free hydrogen instead of coal and coke.
Business963xke.com

Toyota to cut production by 40% because of chip shortage

TOKYO (ADAMS) – Toyota is cutting production of its vehicles by 40-percent because of the global chip shortage. It’s the last major automaker to make cuts because it had stockpiled microchips after a 2011 earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The company says it expects to make nine-point-three million vehicles...
IndustryTelegraph

Shipping shortage storing up freight trouble

The Ever Given’s grounding in the Suez Canal in March brought the importance of shipping into global focus. Until the giant container ship closed the waterway for six days, few people knew 90pc of the world’s goods trade moves by sea, meaning just one vessel could throw the sprawling and intricate system into chaos.

