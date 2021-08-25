Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford, CT

Russotto, Stafford football using canceled 2020 campaign as motivation

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VL9Vb_0bc13bHp00
Stafford High football co-op senior Patrick Russotto and his teammates are using the loss of the 2020 season as motivation this year. (Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer)

STAFFORD — Patrick Russotto and his teammates on the Stafford High football co-op are eagerly counting down the days until the start of the 2021 high school football season.

At the same time, the experience of losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic has given this preseason a different sense of urgency.

"We're really honestly just doing everything we can to prevent getting shut down," Russotto, a rising senior at East Windsor High, said. "We're just hoping for the best. That's all we can do. Just do everything we can. Get vaccinated, wear our masks and hope for the best. But I am optimistic."

The 2020 offseason was a turbulent one for the Bulldogs — which are made up of players from Stafford, Somers and East Windsor — and the other teams across the state.

After a start-pause-resume summer of conditioning, the CIAC canceled the football season on Sept. 4, reaffirming that decision 12 days later. An alternative spring season was announced Sept. 29, but the CIAC pulled the plug on those plans Jan. 14.

With the pandemic still ongoing, and concerns regarding the Delta variant growing, there’s still a chance that this season will be impacted as well.

"I was really, really worried about it," head coach Brian Mazzone said. "I was really worried about it. But I haven't even thought about it (lately)."

Mazzone added that he has “no doubt” in his mind that the season will be impacted by the pandemic in some way, whether it’s the cancellation of games or players having to sit out.

But after losing his junior season, Russotto said he’s not dwelling on that idea either.

“We just want to focus on the positives,” he added. “So, we're saying 'okay, we have a scrimmage scheduled. We're all-in.' Even thoughts of 'oh, we're not going to have (a season)', it's not good mojo. It's not good energy."

So far, the 2021 preseason has proceeded without a hitch. Organized team activities began Aug. 12, while conditioning began Aug. 16 and full-pad practices started Saturday.

But the fluid nature of last year has caused Russotto, a running back, wide receiver and outside linebacker, to adopt a more day-to-day approach to this preseason.

"We're looking towards our next goal," he said. "We have (a scrimmage with) E.O. Smith on Wednesday. So, we're just taking it like 'look, let's just get there.' Last year, we didn't have any scrimmages or anything like that. We didn't have anything. So, we're really eager to go out and hit somebody else."

Russotto will miss today’s scrimmage — and maybe Stafford’s first regular season game at Gilbert Sept. 11— due to a knee injury he suffered during practice Aug. 18.

But once he’s back, he plans to contribute as much as he can during his final season with the Bulldogs.

"People are very anxious to get where they are going,” Russotto said. “There's a lot of different energy that we didn't have last year because we didn't know if we'd have last year. So, now we're working for something…We're working towards trying to get all that anger out and getting all those COVID frustrations out."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
255
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
City
Somers, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
East Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Stafford, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Stafford Somers#Ciac#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy