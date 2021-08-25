Russotto, Stafford football using canceled 2020 campaign as motivation

Stafford High football co-op senior Patrick Russotto and his teammates are using the loss of the 2020 season as motivation this year. (Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer)

STAFFORD — Patrick Russotto and his teammates on the Stafford High football co-op are eagerly counting down the days until the start of the 2021 high school football season.

At the same time, the experience of losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic has given this preseason a different sense of urgency.

"We're really honestly just doing everything we can to prevent getting shut down," Russotto, a rising senior at East Windsor High, said. "We're just hoping for the best. That's all we can do. Just do everything we can. Get vaccinated, wear our masks and hope for the best. But I am optimistic."

The 2020 offseason was a turbulent one for the Bulldogs — which are made up of players from Stafford, Somers and East Windsor — and the other teams across the state.

After a start-pause-resume summer of conditioning, the CIAC canceled the football season on Sept. 4, reaffirming that decision 12 days later. An alternative spring season was announced Sept. 29, but the CIAC pulled the plug on those plans Jan. 14.

With the pandemic still ongoing, and concerns regarding the Delta variant growing, there’s still a chance that this season will be impacted as well.

"I was really, really worried about it," head coach Brian Mazzone said. "I was really worried about it. But I haven't even thought about it (lately)."

Mazzone added that he has “no doubt” in his mind that the season will be impacted by the pandemic in some way, whether it’s the cancellation of games or players having to sit out.

But after losing his junior season, Russotto said he’s not dwelling on that idea either.

“We just want to focus on the positives,” he added. “So, we're saying 'okay, we have a scrimmage scheduled. We're all-in.' Even thoughts of 'oh, we're not going to have (a season)', it's not good mojo. It's not good energy."

So far, the 2021 preseason has proceeded without a hitch. Organized team activities began Aug. 12, while conditioning began Aug. 16 and full-pad practices started Saturday.

But the fluid nature of last year has caused Russotto, a running back, wide receiver and outside linebacker, to adopt a more day-to-day approach to this preseason.

"We're looking towards our next goal," he said. "We have (a scrimmage with) E.O. Smith on Wednesday. So, we're just taking it like 'look, let's just get there.' Last year, we didn't have any scrimmages or anything like that. We didn't have anything. So, we're really eager to go out and hit somebody else."

Russotto will miss today’s scrimmage — and maybe Stafford’s first regular season game at Gilbert Sept. 11— due to a knee injury he suffered during practice Aug. 18.

But once he’s back, he plans to contribute as much as he can during his final season with the Bulldogs.

"People are very anxious to get where they are going,” Russotto said. “There's a lot of different energy that we didn't have last year because we didn't know if we'd have last year. So, now we're working for something…We're working towards trying to get all that anger out and getting all those COVID frustrations out."