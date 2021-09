DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after plea guilty to running over a woman in a deadly hit-and-run. According to officials, Christopher R. Castelli, 33, has been sentenced to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a 1-year period of mandatory supervised release, for the death of 27-year-old Alisha Gordon.