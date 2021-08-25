Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake School District to part ways with Meek

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 6 days ago
MOSES LAKE — At a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Moses Lake School Board voted to “sever the employment” of Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek.

School board president Vickey Melcher said terms of the agreement ending Meek’s tenure as superintendent, including his last day, would not be made public until the deal was signed. Meek has been the subject of an investigation, including several outside audits, since the beginning of August over “financial concerns.”

The board voted unanimously to give Melcher authorization to sign the deal.

In a press release issued last week, the MLSD said Meek was alleged to have used a district credit card for personal purchases without repaying the district, claimed special project stipends without first seeking board approval, and improperly accounted for paid leave time.

Meek was not present at the meeting, and he told the Herald he didn’t wish to comment.

The press release issued last week stated Meek and the school board were working toward an agreement that would have Meek’s service as superintendent end on Aug. 31.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

