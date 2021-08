It seems that new COVID-19 cases might now be flattening out, after increasing sharply for the past two months, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday. WHO reports showed that the global Coronavirus appear to be finally plateauing. There were more than 4.5 million new cases last week, as well as 68.000 deaths. Compared to the numbers from the previous week, the difference is not that significant. The prior week there were 4.4 million new cases reported and 66,000 deaths.