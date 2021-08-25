Battle of Newtown reenactment returns this weekend to Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Hundreds of living history reenactors will be in town this weekend for the 242nd anniversary of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Newtown. On the morning of August 29, 1779, General John Sullivan marched a few thousand American soldiers to Newtown. His mission was to take out the Iroquois settlements, allies to the British. The battle ended with the British retreating and General John Sullivan moving north to continue his campaign.