Rolla came into Friday night's game after a strong performance on the defensive end, as well as some strong breakout runs on the field. The Bulldogs plan before the game was to run the ball and keep the Liberators in check on defense. That happened early as Junior Broc Lyle ran back an interception to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. Both teams traded fumbles, which did not hurt them at the time. As time ran out during the first period Senior Gage Klossner tacked on an extra score to give Rolla a two score lead. They led 14-0 after the first quarter of play.