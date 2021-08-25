Local artists petition city for cut of federal relief funds
LUBBOCK, Texas — Among the many people from diverse walks of life making their case for a portion of Lubbock’s federal relief funds today was David Cho, a longtime Lubbock resident and director of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. Used to conducting 80 to 100 classical musicians in Buddy Holly Hall, today he conducted himself passionately to make his orchestra’s plea for part of Lubbock’s federal funds.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0