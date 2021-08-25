City presents initial plans for spending $56M in federal relief funds
LUBBOCK, Texas — City Council on Tuesday presented areas in which the city intends to spend Lubbock’s $56 million slice of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed through Congress in March and outlines certain areas in which local governments may spend these funds. Allowable purposes include providing for public health, addressing the negative economic effects of the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in critical infrastructure.www.everythinglubbock.com
