Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

City presents initial plans for spending $56M in federal relief funds

By Ryan Chandler
everythinglubbock.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — City Council on Tuesday presented areas in which the city intends to spend Lubbock’s $56 million slice of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed through Congress in March and outlines certain areas in which local governments may spend these funds. Allowable purposes include providing for public health, addressing the negative economic effects of the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in critical infrastructure.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Critical Infrastructure#City Council#American Rescue Plan#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy