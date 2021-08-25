'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Jerry Jones, Trevon Diggs' son among winners and losers from Episode 3
America's Team is back, baby. Amid Dak Prescott's anticipated return and the approaching 2021 regular season, the Cowboys returned to TV on Tuesday night for the third episode of this year's edition of "Hard Knocks." HBO's annual training camp series, which runs weekly through Sept. 7 with an inside look at the club's preparations for the new year, marks the third time Dallas has been featured on the show.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1