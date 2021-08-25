Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Jerry Jones, Trevon Diggs' son among winners and losers from Episode 3

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's Team is back, baby. Amid Dak Prescott's anticipated return and the approaching 2021 regular season, the Cowboys returned to TV on Tuesday night for the third episode of this year's edition of "Hard Knocks." HBO's annual training camp series, which runs weekly through Sept. 7 with an inside look at the club's preparations for the new year, marks the third time Dallas has been featured on the show.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Knocks#American Football#Hbo#Dallascowboys#Eagles#Trevondiggs#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The NFL preseason kicked off nearly two weeks ago, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers facing off in the Hall of Fame Game. Fans were pumped to see their respective teams back on the field, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the players. Hundreds of players currently on NFL rosters will be out of the job by the time the regular season kicks off.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 trade targets for Cowboys after Ezekiel Elliott restructure creates cap space

The Cowboys restructured the contract of running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday morning, moving part of his hefty salary to the front. In a nutshell, it doesn’t make much difference to Elliott’s financial status as his salary was already guaranteed for the year and he clearly wasn’t in danger of being released either this year or in 2022. That season was also guaranteed.

Comments / 1

Community Policy