West Ham 'hope £26m deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma will be completed by the time the Hammers face Crystal Palace on Saturday' as David Moyes' side continue negotiations with defender over £125,000-a-week contract

According to The Athletic, Chelsea & West Ham reach an agreement for Kurt Zouma, but the move is currently being held up by personal terms. One of the leaders in world sports, The Athletic, believes that West Ham United and their London rivals have agreed to move Kurt Zouma from a Blue to Claret and Blue. The now 26-year-old center-back has been on West Ham’s radar for quite some time, and it appears that they are ready to meet Chelsea’s selling price of £25.8 million (€30 million).