Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham 'hope £26m deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma will be completed by the time the Hammers face Crystal Palace on Saturday' as David Moyes' side continue negotiations with defender over £125,000-a-week contract

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham are hoping to make a decisive breakthrough in their bid to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Wednesday. The Hammers are in advanced talks over a £25million move for the central defender — who has also had interest from Tottenham this summer — and believe a deal is close.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Sevilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea's £68m pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde held up after Kurt Zouma's move to West Ham stalls over £125,000-a-week wage demands despite clubs agreeing £26m fee

Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Kounde is being held up by the stalled sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, which has hit a stumbling block over the defender’s wage demands. A £26million fee had been agreed for Zouma but the France international wants £125,000 a week. Sevilla’s Kounde is rated...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham hopeful of signing Kurt Zouma before window closes

West Ham United are determined to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes and David Moyes is optimistic about signing a centre back. According to The Athletic, the Hammers are hopeful of signing the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer. The 26-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham 'are determined to land Kurt Zouma but Chelsea man's wage demands of over £100k-a-week prove a stumbling block for David Moyes's side' in their hunt for a new defender

West Ham remain determined to sign Kurt Zouma this summer, but the Chelsea defender's wage demands reportedly present an obstacle for the Hammers to land the Frenchman. David Moyes is on the hunt for another defender before the window slams shut at the end of the month, with the club in talks with Chelsea over a move for their 26-year-old defender.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham stunned by personal demands of Chelsea defender Zouma

West Ham United are ready to end their push for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The Sun says the Hammers had reopened talks over a £20million move for the Chelsea defender, 26, who is free to leave. But with Zouma wanting £120,000-a-week, West Ham have refused to meet those terms as...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Chelsea and West Ham have 'verbal agreement' over Kurt Zouma transfer

Chelsea and West Ham reportedly have a verbal agreement regarding Kurt Zouma moving across the capital, according to The Athletic. The Blues beat London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the weekend, where the centre back was an unused substitute, as has been the case for much of the past few months since Thomas Tuchel took charge.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea and West Ham 'finally agree a £26m fee for Kurt Zouma'... but centre back's demand 'to be the club's best-paid player on £125,000 per week' could scupper a move to east London

West Ham have reportedly struck an agreement with Chelsea for Kurt Zouma after meeting their £26million asking price, but the defender's personal terms have stalled the deal. The centre back has long been the subject of interest from the Hammers and although they have made some progress in their pursuit, the Frenchman may need to lower his demands to seal a move.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea and West Ham talks over Zouma progressing

Chelsea and West Ham United are still engaged in talks regarding defender Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman is the subject of serious interest from the Hammers, as manager David Moyes is very eager to sign a centre-back. Zouma is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, as they pursue Jules Kounde from Sevilla.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham agree deal to sign Kurt Zouma, medical tomorrow

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer, and it seems that the transfer saga is finally nearing its conclusion. According to Telefoot1 journalist Julien Maynard, the Hammers have reached an agreement with Chelsea and the player. Zouma is set to join...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Does Kurt Zouma deserve to be West Ham’s richest player?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea & West Ham reach an agreement for Kurt Zouma, but the move is currently being held up by personal terms. One of the leaders in world sports, The Athletic, believes that West Ham United and their London rivals have agreed to move Kurt Zouma from a Blue to Claret and Blue. The now 26-year-old center-back has been on West Ham’s radar for quite some time, and it appears that they are ready to meet Chelsea’s selling price of £25.8 million (€30 million).
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Kurt Zouma Closing in on West Ham Move

West Ham are close to signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, according to reports. The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. As per BBC Sport, the Hammers are closing in on signing Zouma for £25 million. It was previously reported that both clubs...
SoccerSB Nation

Kurt Zouma to undergo medicals, on verge of completing move to West Ham — reports

Chelseaa defender Kurt Zouma’s proposed move to West Ham United was in danger of falling through last night due to some late disagreements over the terms of the deal, but it appears to be back on track and even close to completion. According to the Athletic, Sky Sports, TF1 and the Evening Standard, Zouma is set to undergo his medicals today as he closes in on his proposed £25m move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy