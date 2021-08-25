All private, public school students in Oakland County required to wear masks
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Health Division issued an emergency health order Tuesday that requires all students and staff to wear masks when they return to school. The new order impacts public, private and charter schools regardless of vaccination status. The state had said it was up to each district and municipalities to chose their own course in regards to masks, but county health officials can issue such an order during a public health crisis.www.clickondetroit.com
Comments / 3